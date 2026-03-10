Scientists Discover How Cannabis Compounds May Fight Fatty Liver Disease

Researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem say compounds found in cannabis could offer a potential new way to treat one of the world's most common liver diseases.

The study, published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, found that two cannabis-derived compounds, Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG), significantly reduced liver fat and improved metabolic health in experimental models.

CBD is a widely studied cannabinoid that does not produce intoxicating effects, while CBG is a less common compound that acts as a precursor from which CBD is formed. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis, both CBD and CBG do not create a "high", making them potential candidates for long-term medical treatments.

A growing global health problem

The condition targeted in the research is Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as fatty liver disease. Health data suggests it affects around one-third of adults worldwide. The disease is closely linked to obesity and insulin resistance and currently has very few approved drug treatments.

According to lead researcher Joseph Tam, the findings reveal a new biological mechanism through which the cannabis compounds improve liver health.

The researchers found that CBD and CBG help the liver produce more phosphocreatine, a molecule that stores energy in cells. This acts like a "backup battery", allowing the liver to function more effectively even when stressed by a high-fat diet.

Clearing harmful fats

The study also showed that the compounds restore the activity of enzymes called cathepsins. These enzymes act as cellular cleaning systems that break down harmful fats and waste products inside cells.

By restoring this process, the liver was better able to remove dangerous lipids such as triglycerides and ceramides, which are known to trigger inflammation.

Among the two compounds studied, CBG produced stronger results in some areas. It helped reduce body fat, lower LDL cholesterol and improve insulin sensitivity.

Need for further research

Despite the encouraging findings, researchers warned that the study was conducted in controlled experimental conditions and further clinical trials are required to confirm whether the treatment is effective in humans.

Separate research published in JAMA reviewing more than 2,500 studies also highlighted gaps between public perception and scientific evidence surrounding medical cannabis.

Experts say patients considering cannabinoid-based treatments should consult healthcare professionals to understand both the potential benefits and risks.