Why Bhang Is Not Safe For You, Delhi Doctor Breaks Down Health Risks Of Holi Beverage

Holi is all about colours, laughter, music, and festive food. From gujiyas to thandai, every home has its own traditions. In many places, bhang is also a part of the celebration. It is often mixed into drinks and sweets and shared in a light-hearted way. But festive does not always mean harmless.

Dr Alok Chopra, MD, MBBS, has shared an important reminder on Instagram. His message is simple and clear: “Bhang is not harmless.”

How Bhang Can Affect Your Health

The doctor explains that bhang is a cannabis preparation containing THC, a psychoactive compound that affects the brain and nervous system. Unlike smoking, edible cannabis works slowly. Many people consume more because they “don't feel it” immediately. This delayed effect can lead to overconsumption. And that increases the risk of severe reactions and even emergency visits.

According to Dr Alok Chopra, bhang consumption may lead to:

Rapid heart rate

Severe anxiety or panic attacks

Paranoia or hallucinations

Impaired judgment

Dehydration

The effects are not the same for everyone. They vary from person to person. They can also be unpredictable.

Who Must Avoid Bhang

The expert also highlights certain high-risk groups who should completely avoid bhang:

People with anxiety, depression, or psychiatric conditions

Those with heart disease

Anyone on psychiatric medication

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Individuals below 25 years of age

In his caption, Dr Alok Chopra writes, “Bhang may be a part of festive tradition — but tradition does not mean harmless.” He stresses that understanding its effects and hidden risks is important before normalising its use.

The larger point is not about fear. It is about awareness. Festivals are meant for joy, not medical emergencies. Celebration should never come at the cost of your health.

If you choose to celebrate, do it responsibly. And remember, you do not need intoxication to enjoy Holi.

