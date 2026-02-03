"Black Coffee Reversed My Fatty Liver," Man Claims In Viral Video; Here's How It Works

Fatty liver disease has become increasingly common in recent years, primarily due to poor diet and lifestyle choices. However, fatty liver can be reversed with timely changes in diet and lifestyle. Recently, in a video going viral on Instagram, a social media user claims that he successfully reversed fatty liver by simply sipping black coffee every day. Vivek Rajpoot was diagnosed with fatty liver, with an SGPT value of 56. In the video, he states, "For the last 100 days, I have been consuming black coffee every day. This practice has offered me two major benefits: it has helped me reverse my fatty liver, and my SGPT value has decreased to 38." He also mentioned that improved liver health boosted his iron levels by enhancing absorption in the body.

Does coffee really help reverse fatty liver?

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining liver health. Interestingly, black coffee has been shown to exert protective effects on the liver. Research indicates that drinking 2 to 4 cups of unsweetened black coffee daily can help reduce liver fat, lower inflammatory markers, and slow the progression of liver scarring (fibrosis). These benefits are likely due to coffee's ability to reduce fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver while promoting liver enzyme function.

Black coffee supports the liver through several bioactive compounds and biological processes:

1. Dissolving liver fat

Compounds like chlorogenic acid (CGA) and caffeine trigger lipophagy, a process that helps break down existing fat deposits in the liver and prevents new fat accumulation.

2. Lowering liver enzymes

Regular consumption is consistently linked to lower levels of ALT and AST, enzymes that typically rise when the liver is inflamed or damaged.

3. Reducing inflammation

Powerful antioxidants, polyphenols, fight oxidative stress and neutralise free radicals that would otherwise damage liver cells.

4. Anti-fibrotic effects

Caffeine produces a chemical called paraxanthine when digested, which slows the growth of scar tissue, potentially preventing or even reversing mild liver fibrosis.

5. Improving insulin sensitivity

Coffee helps the body manage blood sugar more effectively, addressing insulin resistance, which is a root cause of fat buildup in the liver.

Other benefits of drinking black coffee

Beyond its positive effects on liver health, drinking black coffee comes with various other advantages. It has been linked to improved cognitive function, reduced risk of certain diseases like type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's, and may even enhance physical performance due to its energising effects. Additionally, it can be a low-calorie beverage that fits well within a healthy lifestyle.

Is black coffee alone enough to reverse fatty liver?

In the viral video, Mr Rajpoot says that, along with drinking coffee, "I also eliminated bakery and sugar items from my diet and joined the gym and worked out 5 times a week."

While coffee is a scientifically proven liver superhero that can reduce fat and slow down scarring, it must be part of a broader lifestyle strategy to achieve full reversal.

While alcohol consumption is a well-known cause of fatty liver, lack of physical activity, along with consumption of diets often high in sugars, unhealthy fats, and processed foods, contribute significantly to the accumulation of fat in the liver. Additionally, the prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome has risen, further amplifying the risk of developing fatty liver disease. Therefore, to effectively reverse fatty liver, you should combine black coffee with sustainable weight loss, a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Tips to consume black coffee safely:

1. Drink coffee in moderation. Limit your intake to about 3 to 4 cups per day, as excessive caffeine can lead to negative side effects like anxiety or sleep disturbances.

2. Choose organic or high-quality coffee beans, as lower-quality coffee may contain harmful additives.

3. Avoid large amounts of sugar and cream, which can negate some of the health benefits.

4. Coffee can have a diuretic effect, so ensure you're drinking enough water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

5. Pay attention to how your body responds to coffee. If you experience adverse effects, consider reducing your intake.

Fatty liver is a common issue. However, when left uncontrolled, it can lead to severe complications. If you have been diagnosed with it, take proactive measures to reverse it immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.