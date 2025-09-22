Drinking Coffee Can Help Reduce Inflammation And Liver Disease Risk; Here's How

Coffee is one of the most beloved beverage worlwide. While most individuals drink coffee to boost energy levels, this beverage can also be beneficial for liver health. Coffee has been widely studied for its potential benefits on liver health, particularly in reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of liver disease. Experts across the world have also often highlighted the benefits of drinking coffee for your liver.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, coffee helps improve levels of liver enzymes (ALT, AST, and GGTP), especially in individuals at risk for liver disease.

The study also revealed that drinking more than 2 cups of coffee per day is associated with a lower incidence of fibrosis and cirrhosis, lower hepatocellular carcinoma rates, and decreased mortality in patients with preexisting liver disease.

Another recent review on coffee's effect on liver health mentions that regular coffee consumption is associated with a significantly reduced risk of liver disease.

The reports also mention that coffee has been shown to provide a robust defence against the primary drivers of liver disease, including oxidative stress, inflammation, fibrosis, and gut dysbiosis, which are attributed to its rich blend of bioactive compounds.

Benefits of coffee for the liver

1. Antioxidant rich

Coffee is rich in antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid and caffeine, which can combat oxidative stress in the liver.

2. Improved liver enzyme levels

Regular coffee consumption has been associated with lower levels of liver enzymes (like ALT and AST) in the blood, indicating better liver function and reduced inflammation.

3. Anti-fibrotic effects

Some studies suggest that coffee may help prevent the progression of liver fibrosis by inhibiting the activation of hepatic stellate cells, which play a role in scar tissue formation in the liver.

4. Reduced risk of fatty liver disease

Regular coffee consumption is linked to a lower incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is characterised by the accumulation of fat in the liver. Additionally, it can help reduce the risk of liver cirrhosis.

5. Supports blood sugar levels

Some research indicates that coffee might help regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

How to consume safely

While coffee can safeguard your heart, it should be consumed in moderation. Excess caffeine intake can cause a variety of symptoms, including nausea, anxiety, sleeplessness, jitters, high blood pressure, increased heart rate and an upset stomach.

It should not be viewed as a "cure" for all liver problems; however, it can be a valuable part of a broader healthy lifestyle aimed at boosting overall liver health.

Also, remember to balance coffee consumption with plenty of water throughout the day, as coffee can be dehydrating. If you have preexisting liver conditions or health concerns, it's advisable to discuss your coffee consumption with a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

