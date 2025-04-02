Collagen Coffee: Is This The Ultimate Beauty Drink You've Been Looking For?

Collagen supplementation has gained popularity over the past few years. Collagen, a protein, is essential for maintaining the structure and elasticity of various tissues, including skin, cartilage, bones and muscles. There are several potential benefits of adding collagen supplements to your diet. It enhances skin hydration, elasticity, and overall appearance, potentially reducing signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

Some studies suggest that collagen helps reduce joint pain as the cartilage surrounding your joints is made up of collagen fibres. Collagen supplementation may also help prevent bone loss with ageing. Additionally, collagen can contribute to stronger, healthier hair and nails.

Collagen supplements: How to consume

These supplements typically come in the form of powders, capsules or liquids. It can be added to foods and beverages without affecting the taste (if you are using an unflavoured version). Most supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen, which is collagen that has been broken down into smaller peptides for easier absorption.

Collagen coffee: Is it effective?

Mixing collagen to your coffee is beneficial to your health in many ways. Adding collagen to coffee is also one of the social media approved trend.It is generally safe to add collagen protein to hot coffee since brewing temperatures typically remain lower than the threshold at which collagen proteins degrade.

How to use it?

Brew your coffee and add the recommended amount of collagen. Stir until fully dissolved.

Tips for safe and effective consumption

Look for a high-quality supplement that is typically flavourless and won't alter the taste of your coffee.

Stir the collagen powder well and allow it to dissolve properly. You can also first mix it with a small amount of hot water to create a slurry. Then, stir this into your coffee.

If you're new to collagen, start with a smaller amount, like one scoop (usually around 10 grams), and gradually increase the quantity.

For the best flavour and nutritional benefits, consume your collagen coffee fresh.

By incorporating collagen into your coffee routine, you can enjoy both the taste of your favourite beverage and the various health benefits that collagen offers!

Other than coffee, collagen can be added to many other hot and cold foods and drinks. Smoothies, tea, soups, oats, juices, yogurt or plain water are a few options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.