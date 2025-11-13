Harvard-Trained Doctor Shares 8 Science-Backed Benefits Of Black Coffee

Coffee is a beloved beverage enjoyed worldwide, known for its rich flavour and stimulating effects. It is known not only for its taste but also for the energy boost it provides, primarily due to its caffeine content. Among various forms of coffee, black coffee is often regarded as the healthiest option. Black coffee contains no additives such as sugar, cream, or flavoured syrups, allowing you to enjoy the true essence and flavour of the coffee. Additionally, it can offer various other impressive health benefits. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed the top 8 health benefits of drinking black coffee in an Instagram post.

Benefits of drinking black coffee

"I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and here are 8 science-backed benefits of black coffee," he wrote in the post.

1. Protects your liver

Drinking black coffee is "linked with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis and cirrhosis," said Dr. Sethi. Studies claim that regular coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of liver diseases, including liver cirrhosis and fatty liver disease.

2. Lowers liver cancer risk

Drinking coffee, particularly black coffee, is linked to reduced risk of liver diseases, including liver cancer. "Large studies worldwide have shown how reduced hepatocellular carcinoma risk," he mentioned.

3. Brain protection

Studies suggest that moderate coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of several diseases, including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

4. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power

Black coffee is packed with antioxidants, which can help fight free radicals in the body, potentially reducing the risk of certain diseases and promoting overall health. "Polyphenols reduce oxidative stress and may calm inflammation," the expert wrote.

5. Improves heart health

Dr Sethi further mentioned that moderate coffee intake is linked with a lower risk of heart failure and stroke.

6. Boosts mood and focus

The caffeine in black coffee can improve cognitive function, focus, and overall mental clarity, helping to boost productivity and performance.

7. Linked with longevity

Black coffee might help you live longer. According to Dr. Sethi, "2-4 cups/day is tied to lower all-cause mortality in multiple studies."

8. Supports blood sugar control

Black coffee can improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the overall risk of type-2 diabetes.

Some other benefits

Black coffee is calorie-free. Additionally, it can help boost metabolism, making it a great option for those trying to maintain a healthy weight. Many athletes use black coffee to enhance physical performance, as caffeine can increase adrenaline levels and improve endurance.

The health benefits of black coffee are often diminished when sugar and cream are added. Many coffee drinks, such as lattes and flavoured coffees, can be high in sugar, which can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels and contribute to weight gain. Black coffee remains a low-sugar alternative. For some people, black coffee can aid digestion and promote gut health without the potential negative effects that dairy products might cause.

Overall, black coffee stands out as a powerful beverage that can offer numerous health benefits. However, it is wise to consume coffee in moderation. Also, choose the purest form for maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.