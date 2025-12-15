Doctor Reveals Common Coffee Mistake You Should Be Avoiding For Maximum Benefits

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages, renowned for its stimulating effects. Many people begin their day with a cup of coffee to enjoy its aroma and invigorating properties, primarily due to its caffeine content. When consumed in moderation, coffee can provide several health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. Additionally, coffee is linked to improved brain function, enhanced mood, and increased physical performance. Research suggests that regular coffee consumption may lower the risk of certain diseases, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. However, to reap the maximum benefits, it is important to consume coffee correctly. Dr. Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, took to Instagram to share a common mistake people make while consuming coffee.

Avoid this common coffee mistake

"Most people ruin the benefits of coffee before the first sip. It happens for one simple reason, we don't drink it black," Dr. Katakol said.

"Three decades in medicine have taught me that small daily habits can pave the way for a healthy future. A single cup of black coffee contains more than a thousand bioactive compounds, many of which support liver health and reduce inflammation. The moment you add milk and sugar, you nullify most of the beneficial effects," he added.

Black coffee is particularly beneficial because it contains no calories, sugar, or fat, allowing you to enjoy its full spectrum of health benefits without any additional ingredients that might detract from its positive effects. Black coffee is a great source of antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and fat burning.

However, adding milk, sugar, or sweeteners can diminish some of these benefits. Milk introduces calories and fat, while sugar and artificial sweeteners can lead to increased blood sugar levels and weight gain. These additions can also reduce the antioxidant content, making black coffee a superior option for those looking to maximise health benefits.

Focusing on the benefits of drinking black coffee, Dr. Katakol said, "People who drink 2-3 cups of black coffee daily show reduced inflammation, fatty liver, and fibrosis of the liver. Observational research and studies consistently support this."

How to begin

"Here's how you can incorporate black coffee into your diet: If you are already drinking coffee, start by switching to one cup of black coffee. Begin with small servings. It might seem a little strong at first, but your body and taste buds will adapt over time," Dr. Katakol advised.

Some other tips to drink coffee safely and enjoy its benefits fully:

Consume in moderation to avoid negative effects like anxiety or insomnia.

Opt for high-quality beans and avoid instant coffee, which may contain added sugars and preservatives.

Coffee is a diuretic, so it's essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day to boost hydration.

Pay attention to how your body reacts to coffee and adjust your consumption as needed. If you experience jitters or digestive issues, consider cutting back or switching to decaf.

"Drinking black coffee in the long run may protect the liver," Dr. Katakol concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.