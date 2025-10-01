Adding These 3 Simple Ingredients To Your Coffee Can Make It Super Healthy

Contrary to popular belief, coffee is a healthy beverage when consumed in moderation. Caffeine, the primary active ingredient in coffee, stimulates the central nervous system, improving focus, attention and overall mental performance. Additionally, coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress and reduce the overall risk of chronic diseases. Drinking coffee is also linked with enhanced physical performance. Several studies have linked regular coffee consumption to a lower risk of several conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, type-2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. However, it is extremely crucial to consume coffee the right way to reap these benefits. From portion size to preparation method, there are several factors to consider while consuming coffee. Adding sugar, artificial sweeteners and thickeners to your cup can do more harm than good. On the other hand, adding certain ingredients to your coffee can enhance its health benefits.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared 3 simple ingredients that you must add to your coffee for added benefits. "Most people are missing out on 3 simple additions to their coffee," he said in an Instagram post.

3 simple coffee additions you must try

1. Cinnamon

Adding cinnamon to your coffee can provide a warm flavour while also giving it a metabolic boost. "Just a pinch of cinnamon can help lower blood sugar spikes and add powerful antioxidants," said Dr. Sethi. This spice also offers anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon is also known to improve some key risk factors for heart disease, including cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

2. MCT oil

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) can improve energy and endurance. When added to coffee, they may also support weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness, making it a great addition for those looking to manage their weight. "It is derived from coconuts. It gives you a steady energy boost and supports brain health," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

3. Dark chocolate powder

Rich in flavonoids and antioxidants, dark chocolate powder can enhance the flavour of coffee and provide additional health benefits, such as improved heart health and cognitive function. According to the expert, dark chocolate powder is rich in polyphenols. It works with coffee to feed your good gut bacteria. Studies show that these polyphenols in chocolate can help increase the levels of beneficial gut bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

Some tips for safe coffee consumption:

1. Moderation is key: Consume coffee in moderation to enjoy its benefits without risking adverse effects. Excessive consumption can lead to jitters, insomnia, anxiety or increased heart rate.

2. Be mindful of additives: Pay attention to how much sugar or cream you add to your coffee. Too much can negate its health benefits. Instead, consider healthier alternatives like natural sweeteners.

3. Avoid late afternoon or evening consumption: To prevent sleep disturbances, try to limit coffee intake to the morning and early afternoon.

4. Watch your blood pressure and heart rate: If you have specific health concerns, such as high blood pressure or heart conditions, it's wise to consult a healthcare provider to determine the appropriate amount of coffee for you.

5. Stay hydrated: Coffee can be dehydrating, so make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Coffee, when consumed in moderation, is extremely healthy and can offer several impressive benefits. Consider adding these 3 expert-recommended ingredients for some added benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.