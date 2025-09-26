Avoid These 3 Coffee Mistakes For Maximum Benefits

Coffee is a beloved beverage worldwide, and its popularity can be attributed to its rich flavour and stimulating effects. One of the primary reasons coffee is so popular is its ability to provide an instant energy boost, mainly due to caffeine, a natural stimulant found in coffee. In addition to its energising effects, coffee offers a variety of health benefits. It helps improve physical as well as mental performance. Coffee is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols. It can also help enhance your mood and even lower the risk of certain health conditions. However, to maximise these benefits, it is crucial to consume coffee correctly. Many individuals make common mistakes while drinking coffee that could diminish its positive impact on health.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently took to Instagram to share three common coffee mistakes to avoid. Here are the details.

Avoid these 3 common mistakes while consuming coffee

"I am a gastroenterologist and I absolutely love coffee," Dr. Sethi said while highlighting the benefits of drinking coffee.

"Coffee is wonderful for your brain, gut and liver. Polyphenols boost the good gut bacteria. It sharpens focus and lowers Alzheimer's and Parkinson's risk and has also been associated with lower all cause mortality risk. But most people are doing coffee wrong," he added.

Dr. Sethi further explained the following mistakes:

1. Adding sugar

While many people cannot enjoy coffee without sugar, Dr. Sethi warns that "it spikes blood glucose and drives inflammation."

"Use a touch of honey after your coffee cools down a little bit, or you can also add monk fruit or stevia without erythritol addictive," he advised.

2. Not choosing organic

Using high-quality organic coffee is essential for richer taste and health benefits. "Coffee is one of the most pesticide-heavy crops, and we want to minimise our exposure to these pesticides," Dr. Sethi mentioned. He advises using organic coffee to limit pesticide exposure.

3. Not using the right roast

Individuals with acid reflux often avoid coffee to minimise symptoms. "Try a darker roast, which is gentler on the stomach, and if you don't have any heartburn or acid reflux, go for light roasts as these are richer in antioxidants," he added.

Some other tips for safe coffee consumption

Since coffee is high in caffeine, overconsumption can lead to anxiety, jitters, sleep issues, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure and digestive issues.

To avoid potential drawbacks, here are some safety measures you must consider following:

1. Moderation is key

Limit your intake to 400 mg of caffeine per day (about 4 cups of brewed coffee) to avoid negative effects like anxiety, insomnia, and jitteriness.

2. Drink at the right time

Avoid consuming coffee late in the day, as it can interfere with sleep. Also, avoid drinking it on an empty stomach. Ideally, have it mid-morning or early afternoon.

3. Stay hydrated

Coffee is a diuretic, which means it can lead to increased urination. Drink plenty of water to maintain hydration.

4. Listen to your body

Everyone's tolerance to caffeine varies. Pay attention to how your body reacts and adjust your intake accordingly.

By being mindful of your consumption, coffee can be a great addition to your daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.