Is Your Morning Coffee Ruining Your Health? A Gastroenterologist Shares 3 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid

Do you start your day with a hot cup of coffee? Well, you're not alone. We all love to start our day with freshly brewed coffee. With its origins in Ethiopia and Yemen, the drink has now become a staple around the world.

Beyond its rich flavour, coffee also boasts potential health benefits. It is believed that moderate consumption of coffee may lower the risk of certain diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke. Additionally, coffee contains antioxidants and other active compounds that can help protect against cell damage.

In his latest Instagram post, gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares 3 common mistakes people make with coffee. "Stop drinking coffee wrong. Doctor Sethi explains the 3 biggest mistakes. If coffee is part of your daily routine, this is a must-watch," he writes in the caption.

Common Mistakes You Are Making While Drinking Coffee

1. Adding sugar

Adding too much refined sugar to your coffee turns a beneficial drink into a source of empty calories. It increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, while also potentially disrupting your gut health and causing energy crashes. To get the most health benefits from coffee, "use a touch of honey after your coffee cools down a little bit, or you can also add monk fruit or stevia to it," Saurabh says.

2. Not choosing organic coffee

Conventional coffee is grown with a high volume of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides that can have adverse effects on health and the environment. Choosing organic coffee can help reduce exposure to these chemicals.

3. Quitting coffee before trying a darker roast

For acid reflux, don't quit coffee before trying a darker roast. Saurabh adds, "It is gentler on your stomach as it is rich in antioxidants." However, the effect varies and other adjustments, like brewing methods or diet, are also needed according to one's preferences.

So, make sure to make your coffee right the next time you want to drink it. But don't forget to check with your doctor before changing anything in your daily routine.