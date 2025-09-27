This US City Loves Coffee Most; Families Spend Rs 17,000 A Year On It

For many Americans, drinking coffee is more than just a morning ritual - it's an essential part of daily life. With over 519 million cups consumed across the US each day, the nation's love for caffeine continues to grow. But according to new data from WalletHub, not all cities share the same level of coffee obsession, and one city now stands out as the ultimate coffee hotspot.

A recent WalletHub study ranked the 100 largest US cities to determine which are the most "coffee lover-friendly". After analysing 12 key metrics - including the number of cafes per capita, coffee affordability, and customer ratings - Portland, Oregon, emerged as the nation's coffee capital.

Portland secured the top spot thanks to its high concentration of well-rated coffee shops, competitive pricing, and easy access to quality brews. Unlike larger cities like New York, where quick cups are the norm, Portland residents are more hands-on: nearly one in four owns an electric grinder, and over 25% use single-serve brewers at home.

Portland households spend approximately $192 (Rs 17,000) per year on coffee, aligning closely with the national average. However, what sets Portland apart, according to WalletHub, is its high number of well-rated cafes, many of which offer free Wi-Fi, making the city especially appealing for coffee lovers. This combination of quality, accessibility, and convenience helped Portland top the list of the most coffee-friendly cities in the US.

Trailing Portland in the rankings are Orlando, Florida; Long Beach, California; Miami; and Seattle. Orlando stood out due to its affordability and wide variety of coffee shops, while Long Beach was praised for offering a strong balance of quality and selection. These cities rounded out the top five in WalletHub's nationwide coffee city comparison.