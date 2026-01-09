2 Injured In Shooting By US Federal Immigration Officers: Cops

US federal agents shot and wounded two people in the western city of Portland on Thursday, local police said.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," a statement from Portland Police said, one day after an American woman was shot dead by an immigration officer in Minneapolis.

The local police force -- which stressed its officers were not involved in the shooting -- said they had responded to calls for help mid-afternoon.

"Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel," the statement said.

"The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents."

