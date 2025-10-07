On Camera, Protester Handcuffed, Wheeled Away On Metal Cart By US Officials

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has shared a video showing a Portland protester being wheeled away on a metal flatbed cart. The clip, posted to X, was set to Chamillionaire's 2005 song 'Ridin'. It showed the Oregon man lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back, spitting and gritting his teeth, while he was being rolled away.

ICE wrote, "Portland - Refuse to walk? We'll give you a ride."

PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We'll give you a ride. pic.twitter.com/RibmhrTLSa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 5, 2025

"I love this account," far-right activist Laura Loomer wrote in response to the video.

I love this account. https://t.co/bz56sYxg9U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 5, 2025

The video comes as US President Donald Trump defied a federal court order and deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, following ongoing anti-ICE protests.

An ICE facility in downtown Portland has been the site of nightly skirmishes between federal agents and protesters since Trump announced plans to send troops to what he called the "war-ravaged" city.

Last week, Trump instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deploy "all necessary troops" to Portland and use "full force" to protect ICE from what he described as "domestic terrorists." Oregon immediately sued to block the deployment.

On Saturday, Trump-appointed US District Judge Karin Immergut blocked the deployment of National Guard forces, writing, "This is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law," as per PBS.

Judge Immergut ruled that sending active-duty troops to Portland would violate the US Constitution and federal law barring military involvement in domestic law enforcement. She noted the protests at the immigration facility were "small and uneventful" and that the President's order was "simply untethered to the facts."

ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, have faced repeated criticism for videos that showcase enforcement actions with pop culture references. Last month, Pokemon Company International said DHS had used its intellectual property without permission in a Pokemon-themed roundup of raids, the BBC reported. The video, shared on X and TikTok, featured Pokemon imagery, slogans, and anime clips, including mugshots of arrested individuals alongside the franchise's iconic slogan, "Gotta catch 'em all."