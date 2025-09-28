Fact Check: Portland Not 'War-Ravaged' As Trump Claims, Say Oregon Officials

Oregon officials and residents have contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim that Portland is "war-ravaged." They have shared images and accounts showing a calm, functioning city even as the US President orders federal troops to protect ICE facilities.

Trump on Saturday announced that he was directing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to send troops to Oregon's Portland to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities from what he described as attacks by Antifa and other domestic terrorists.

He also said he was authorising "full force, if necessary," citing a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek directly contradicted Trump on X, saying "In my conversations directly with President Trump and Secretary Noem, I have been abundantly clear that Portland and the State of Oregon believe in the rule of law and can manage our own local public safety needs. There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security."

Senator Ron Wyden shared footage from outside the ICE facility, saying, "Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege."

He added, "My message to Donald Trump is this: we don't need you here. Stay the hell out of our city."

The official Portland city page shared images showing ordinary life in the city, writing that "people [were] visiting Saturday Market, feeding geese, sipping espresso, biking, playing in the park, and going to food carts."

Congresswoman Maxine Dexter said, "Authoritarians rely on fear to divide us. Portland will not give them that. We won't be intimidated. We have prepared for this moment since Trump took office & we will meet it with every tool available: litigation, legislation & peaceful public pressure. Stay safe, stay peaceful & stay together."

Social media users also shared images of the city's tranquility.

A user on X shared peaceful scenes, "Since Portland's been popping up in the news, here's a reminder of what Portland is actually like."

Another wrote, "I was in Portland last weekend. It is 'ravaged' by expensive craft beers, but definitely not ravaged by war. People get together to watch birds fly into a chimney. The city is so peaceful that the dogs don't even chase the birds."

I was in Portland last weekend. It is “ravaged” by expensive craft beers, but definitely not ravaged by war.



Sharing footage, someone wrote, "Live look from 'war torn' Portland outside the ICE facility. What a joke...Portland is fine, my daughter and I just spent several days walking the streets there. It was beautiful, safe and calm."

Troop deployment details in Portland remain unclear, with no official request made to the Oregon National Guard as of Saturday, as per The Oregonian.