Is Drinking 100% Pure Coffee Good For You?

A few weeks ago, NDTV visited Timbertales - a hidden resort nestled within a 100 acre coffee plantation in Coorg, Karnataka. While the stay was wholesome, it was what we learned about coffee that lingered.

Surrounded by lush greenery and the earthy scent of dew and roasted beans, every moment at Timbertales was like walking in nature's lap. During the stay, Somana, the resort's resident coffee connoisseur, casually asked: "Did you know most coffee in India contains chicory?"

What Is Chicory And Why Is It In Your Coffee

Chicory is a root from the same family as dandelions. It is generally roasted, ground, and added to coffee to enhance its flavour. Chicory has a woody flavour and nutty aroma, which is widely enjoyed in France and India.

"The more chicory in your coffee, the cheaper it is," Somana shared with a smile.

Is Chicory Root In Your Coffee Acidic

While chicory enhances the flavour and aroma of coffee, it may affect your gut. Somana noted that excessive chicory could trigger acidity. Science supports this claim. While chicory is slightly less acidic than coffee itself, overconsumption can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort, including bloating and flatulence.

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that chicory inulin products, though high in fibre, may increase digestive symptoms mildly. Interestingly, some people who blame coffee for their acidity might actually be reacting to the chicory mixed in it.

Some studies have also found that chicory root is good for digestion, when taken in moderation.

"Chicory is generally added to reduce the bitterness of coffee," Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bangaluru, Karnataka, told NDTV. "However, filter coffee without chicory tends to be less acidic. Adding chicory may make the coffee more acidic, and might lead to more digestive issues. The percentage of chicory in your coffee powder should not exceed 20-30%," adds the expert.

Is Drinking 100% Pure Coffee Good For You

This leads to an obvious question: If additives like chicory can complicate digestion, is pure coffee a better choice?

For the uninitiated, 100% pure coffee is just natural coffee and water - no blends, no filter. Turns out, pure coffee, particularly black coffee, offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, coffee contains antioxidants that offer these nine health benefits

Boosts energy

Enhances focus

Keeps your blood sugar levels in check

Good for your heart health

May even help you live longer

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Lower chances of getting colon cancer

Promotes liver health

Decreases Parkinson's Disease risk

Dietitian Pavithra N Raj says, "Pure coffee is also believed to help you lose weight. Many people prefer to drink it before they hit the gym. So, it is okay to drink pure coffee as long as you are drinking it in moderation."

"There is no harm in drinking chicory coffee or plain black coffee. These instant coffee powders usually contain less chicory content and more coffee, which again is not harmful to a person. So, you can drink both types but in moderation," concludes the expert.

While chicory root can lead to acidity, it is not all bad. You can have it but in moderation, as the expert recommends. Also, make sure to check with a healthcare provider before adding anything to your diet.