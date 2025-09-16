Sugary Drinks Can Cause Fatty Liver: Doctor Explains How

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver cells. This condition may seem harmless in the early stages, but if it progresses, it can lead to severe liver conditions, including inflammation, fibrosis, or even cirrhosis. It can also increase the risk of liver cancer and other health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining overall liver health. Eating a poor diet can lead to fat accumulation in the liver. Conversely, a balanced and nutritious diet supports liver function and helps prevent fatty liver disease.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained how sugary drinks can be your liver's worst enemy. Let's know how.

The harmful effects of sugary drinks on liver health

While mentioning three foods that can worsen fatty liver, Dr. Sethi first mentioned sugary drinks.

"Top of the list are sodas and juices. These are loaded with empty calories and can severely damage your liver, contributing to fatty liver disease."

"Soft drinks are liquid poison. I personally use water, sparkling water, coffee, or tea instead," he added.

Sugary beverages are often high in calories but low in nutritional value. Drinking these beverages can lead to an increase in overall caloric consumption, resulting in weight gain and extra stress on your liver. Obesity is also a significant risk factor for fatty liver disease.

Regular consumption of sugar-loaded drinks can also lead to insulin resistance, which is also linked to fat accumulation in the liver. Additionally, high sugar consumption can lead to inflammation in the body, including the liver.

Other foods to avoid

Besides sugary drinks, the expert has advised that one should avoid deep-fried foods and ultra-processed foods.

"Deep-fried foods, especially those cooked in unhealthy oils, should be avoided. Ultra-processed food items like chips, candies, sugary cereals, hot dogs, and instant noodles are highly processed and detrimental to liver health," he added.

To reduce the risk of fatty liver disease, it's important to limit the intake of unhealthy foods and drinks and focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Other than your food choices, high cholesterol levels, being overweight, diabetes, alcohol consumption, and certain medications can increase fatty liver disease risk.

Some tips to prevent fatty liver

1. Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week to help maintain a healthy weight and improve liver health.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

3. Limit alcohol intake: If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. For some, it may be best to avoid it altogether.

4. Get regular checkups: Regular health checkups can help monitor liver health, especially if you're at risk of liver disease.

5. Choose whole foods: Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible for better health.

6. Explore supplements with caution: Some supplements may be beneficial for liver health, but consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Follow these diet and lifestyle tips to reduce liver fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.