7 Warning Signs Of Fatty Liver Disease: Weight Gain, High Blood Sugar And More

Excess fat buildup in the liver can disrupt its normal function. This condition is called fatty liver disease. Once associated with alcohol consumption, fatty liver has now become common among non-drinkers of all age groups. Inactive lifestyles and heavy consumption of diets high in sugars and unhealthy fats have contributed to a significant rise in the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When left uncontrolled, fatty liver disease can progress to severe conditions, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer in some cases. Therefore, early detection plays a crucial role in controlling, managing and preventing fatty liver, which starts with recognising the symptoms.

7 Signs and symptoms of fatty liver you shouldn't ignore

1. Weight gain

Unexpected weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, could be a sign of fatty liver disease. Accumulating fat in this region often suggests underlying liver function issues.

2. High blood sugar levels

Elevated blood sugars typically signal the onset of diabetes. However, these can also suggest metabolic disturbances associated with fatty liver. Insulin resistance is commonly observed in individuals with liver dysfunction.

3. Constant fatigue and weakness

While it's common to feel tired occasionally, consistent fatigue and weakness despite adequate rest may point to liver problems. The liver is crucial for energy metabolism, and any dysfunction can lead to feeling unusually drained.

4. Jaundice

The yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice, is a concerning indicator of advanced fatty liver disease and requires urgent medical attention.

5. Abdominal pain and swelling

Experiencing pain and swelling in the upper right abdomen might indicate fatty liver disease. This discomfort usually arises when the liver becomes swollen due to excess fat.

6. High cholesterol levels

Fatty liver disease and high cholesterol levels usually coexist. High cholesterol can worsen liver function and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

7. Changes in urine and stool colour

Alterations in the colour of urine and stools can signify liver dysfunction. Dark urine may result from excess bilirubin, while pale stools could indicate a deficiency of bile, pointing to impaired liver function.

How to prevent fatty liver

Maintain a healthy weight with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly reduce fat in the liver.

Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit saturated fats, refined sugars, and processed foods to reduce the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration supports liver function and helps in flushing out toxins.

Excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver damage. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation.

Incorporate both aerobic and strength-training exercises into your routine. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week to improve overall metabolic health.

Keep track of your blood sugar levels, especially if you have diabetes or prediabetes. Managing blood sugar effectively can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

Schedule regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor liver health and get early detection of any potential issues.

Some medications can have adverse effects on the liver. Consult with your healthcare provider about any medications you are taking and discuss any concerns regarding liver health.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. A well-rested body is better equipped to maintain metabolic balance and overall health.

Some supplements, like omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, may benefit liver health, but it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Fatty liver disease is a common concern worldwide. Follow these simple tips and do not ignore warning signs to prevent any potential damage to your liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.