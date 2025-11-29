Nutritionist Reveals Common Warning Signs Of A Fatty Liver Condition

The liver is one of the most vital organs in our body, which plays a crucial role in detoxification, metabolism and energy production. However, with the increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles, liver health has become a growing concern. Fatty liver disease, in particular, has become a common condition affecting millions of people worldwide. But what's even more alarming is that many people are unaware they're suffering from this condition until it's too late.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares the early signs of a fatty liver. In a post shared on Instagram, she says, "40% of Indians have this silent disease, and most don't even know about it. This is fatty liver."

Rashi further said that fatty liver is a condition characterised by excess fat buildup in the liver. Its two main types are alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD), caused by heavy alcohol use and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) linked to obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and other metabolic issues.

Signs of a fatty liver

1. Your cravings change

When the body stores too much fat in the liver, it can affect insulin levels, leading to heightened insulin in the body. These fluctuations can cause a strong craving for sugary foods and refined carbohydrates. A tired liver struggles to regulate glucose hence your sugar cravings shoot up.

2. Your skin starts talking

Skin issues can signal a fatty liver, including yellowing, dark patches on the neck or armpits and increased bruising or spider veins on the skin. Other signs include persistent itchiness, swelling and a dull or greasy appearance to the skin.

3. Your sleep gets lighter

The liver is responsible for clearing the sleep hormone melatonin from the body. When the liver is not functioning properly, this process is disrupted, leading to altered melatonin levels and a disturbed circadian rhythm. The problem tends to worsen as the liver condition progresses.

4. Your periods feel "different"

A fatty liver can cause menstrual irregularities, such as irregular, heavier or more painful periods. This is because the liver helps regulate hormones and a compromised liver can disrupt hormonal balances, affecting the menstrual cycle. Other symptoms include fatigue, bloating and pain in the upper right abdomen.

"Catch it early, and the liver rebounds beautifully. Catch it late, and it's a metabolic domino effect," Rashi concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.