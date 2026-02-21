Black Coffee To Berries: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Ranks Everyday Foods For Fatty Liver

Fatty liver disease is one of the growing health concerns currently, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when excessive fat accumulates in liver cells, often due to obesity, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance or excessive alcohol consumption. It is often asymptomatic in the early stages but can lead to fatigue, abdominal discomfort or, if left untreated, severe cirrhosis and liver damage. The good news is that dietary changes can significantly improve liver health.

In an Instagram video, AIIMS and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently rated everyday foods for their impact on fatty liver, offering a valuable guide for making healthier choices.

In a video titled “Fatty Liver Food Rating (0 = Worst)”, Dr Sethi listed several everyday food options, such as:

The Winners:

Black coffee - 10/10

Contrary to the common notion that coffee is harmful to the body, the doctor counted black coffee as a surprising topper on his list of eight everyday foods. The beverage, being rich in antioxidants, is potentially beneficial for liver health.

Extra virgin olive oil - 09/10

Known as a healthy fat, extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants and has several anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent choice for preventing fatty liver disease.

Fatty fish - 09/10

These fish, such as salmon or sardines, are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation.

The Good Ones:

Leafy greens - 08/10

Leafy greens, being rich in fibre and antioxidants, are not only beneficial for supporting liver health but also for overall well-being.

Legumes - 08/10

Legumes such as lentils and beans are high in fibre and protein, making them an excellent choice for a liver-friendly diet.

Berries - 08/10

They make a great snack for liver health, as they are rich in antioxidants and fibre.

The Not-So-Good Ones:

Refined carbs - 04/10

Refined carbs like white rice or bread can contribute to liver fat accumulation, according to the doctor.

Sugary drinks/Fructose - 00/10

Not only are they a major contributor to fatty liver disease, but these drinks should also be completely avoided for overall health.

By incorporating these food choices into your diet, you can make a significant difference in maintaining a healthy liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.