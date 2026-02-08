Bloated Despite Eating Healthy? Expert Says Excess Fibre Could Be Making Gut Issues Worse

Fibre has long been considered a solution to many digestive issues. Medical professionals and nutritionists have often reiterated the same recommendations: increase roughage, add more vegetables and consume more fibre. Fibre is well recognised for promoting gut health, preventing constipation and aiding digestion. However, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains why increasing fibre intake may not always be the best strategy to address digestive issues.

In a recent Instagram post, Chowdhary notes that people tend to overestimate the amount of fibre they receive from salads alone. She says that in order to consume 30 grams of fibre, one would need to eat over 15 bowls of salad.

Conversely, the same quantity can be obtained by consuming just one avocado, two teaspoons of flax seeds, and two tablespoons of chia seeds. If avocado is not consumed every day, Chowdhary recommends opting for a medium pear or guava instead, along with half a cup of sprouts or chana.

Why Too Much Fibre Can Backfire

Similar to protein, Rashi Chowdhary stresses that fibre is not always helpful. She explains that this suggestion is not new, and this “old gut wisdom” is often overlooked. Eating extra fibre, vegetables, and roughage has long been the go-to remedy for common digestive issues, including bloating, gas, constipation and heaviness.

However, even after following this advice, many people continue to suffer. This happens because the stomach does not heal through volume, claims Chowdhary. “It heals through sequence.”

According to the nutritionist, too much insoluble fibre may be harmful in conditions such as SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), persistent constipation, or an irritated and slow gut. It can intensify symptoms like pain and bloating, slow bowel movements, increase fermentation in the stomach, and hinder digestion. Therefore, adding large amounts of fibre to the diet should not be the first step toward gut healing.

Right Sequence For Better Digestion

According to Rashi Chowdhary, the first step is to understand how the stomach is functioning. This includes assessing its mobility, level of inflammation and dietary tolerance. The goals of early therapy are to stabilise the digestive environment, improve gut motility and reduce discomfort.

Fibre should be added gradually only after this foundation is established. In certain situations, raw vegetables and legumes can be introduced after mild soluble fibre or seeds. “If you are eating well and still struggling, it is not your effort. It is the order,” Chowdhary concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.