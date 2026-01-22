Using Iron Utensils Can Boost Menstruating Women's Health; Nutritionist Shares Tips

Menstruating women experiencing low energy levels, hair fall, fatigue and other symptoms are quite common. In a video posted on Instagram, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains the real reason behind this. She notes that women lose a significant amount of iron during menstruation. However, iron levels often remain low, leading to these symptoms. According to the nutritionist, the iron loss by the body depends on the flow of blood each month. She explains, “Look, when you have normal flow, say you use less than 10 pads per period, then you will lose about 15 to 30 mg of iron per period. In a year, that becomes 180 to 360 mg gone.”

Chowdhary continues, “But with a really heavy flow, say you have more than 80 ml, which is more than 10 pads per cycle, and you have large clots, it means that your menstrual bleeding is heavy, and here you can lose up to 40 mg or even more of iron every cycle. Over a year, this is going to add up to 480 mg of iron lost.”

“Iron is not just about spinach or chicken. And it is definitely not just about haemoglobin. Ferritin often drops quietly. Inflammation can interfere with iron usage. Haemoglobin usually falls much later. So before adding iron or changing doses, it helps to know what is actually happening in your body,” The nutritionist writes in the caption.

This is a common problem faced by average Indian women, which leads to:

Low energy levels

Hair fall

Fatigue

Further, Rashi Chowdhary adds, “We don't even get like the recommended 18 mg of iron per day, which is the bare minimum. So you're already under-consuming, and on top of that, you have heavy periods, so you're losing much more.”

The health expert also shares, “That's why you need an iron supplement, and chicken, eggs and fish are not going to cut it because it barely gives you any iron.”

What is the solution?

The nutritionist shares a simple hack that anyone can use to add iron to dishes. She mentions, “Your grandmother's old cast iron, that kadhai they used to use right, every time you cook in it, it quietly sneaks that extra iron into your food.”

Chowdhary also recommends using an iron fish – a reusable cooking tool shaped like a fish that infuses food and liquids with easily absorbable iron to combat iron deficiency. “Or if you want something easier, what you're going to do is just drop this iron fish into your curries, gravies or soups,” she shares.

How to incorporate iron fish into your diet?

The nutritionist's recipe is as follows:

Use the iron fish while cooking acidic dishes (tomato, tamarind, lemon)

Simmer it in the curry for 10–15 minutes

Remove before serving, rinse, dry, and store

That is it – your dish filled with the goodness of iron is ready to savour.

Watch the video here:

This simple tip of using the iron fish or cooking in an iron kadhai the next time you make dal or curry is like getting a whole lot of iron without much effort. Additionally, it highlights the importance of incorporating iron supplements into the daily diet of women.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.