Nutritionist Explains Different PMS Subtypes And How It Affects Women Throughout Their Menstrual Cycle

Periods are the necessary monthly visitor that is both a blessing and a curse. With them come a myriad of symptoms that are not always easy to navigate. But what if we told you that not all PMS is created equal? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary breaks down the different PMS subtypes and helps you figure out which one you might be dealing with.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "PMS isn't just about the last few days before your period. It's feedback from your entire cycle. How you feel before your period is shaped by - how well ovulation happened, how much progesterone you built, how steady blood sugar stayed, how stressed or inflamed the body felt. That's why PMS can change month to month. What actually helps is supporting the cycle earlier, not reacting at the end."

Different Types Of PMS

PMS-A (Anxiety/Affective):

This type is characterised by anxiety, tension, irritability and unpredictable mood swings before your period. It "indicates that you have progesterone insufficiencies or a whole lot of stress," the nutritionist says.

PMS-D (Depression):

This subtype is defined by sadness, confusion, withdrawal, and, in severe cases, suicidal thoughts. "If everything suddenly feels really heavy and low, then that's PMSD," she adds.

PMS-C (Craving):

It involves intense cravings for sweets, carbohydrates, salty foods and increased hunger. Chowdhary mentions, "Your brain chemistry is shifting, and of course, not in the right way. If you're hunting for sugar, chips, and chocolate, that's PMSC. That is your blood sugar instability talking."

PMS-H (Hyper-hydration):

According to the nutritionist, if you feel very puffy and bloated and your breasts hurt a lot, that may be due to PMSH. It occurs because of fluid retention caused by estrogen imbalances.

PMS-P (Pain/Physical):

This subtype focuses on physical pain, including headaches, migraines, and muscle tension. "If your period feels like a battle every month, then it's PMSP, which is inflammation," Rashi Chowdhary shares.

PMS-O (Ovolution):

Common symptoms include breast tenderness, abdominal bloating, fatigue, irritability, depression, and mood swings. "If you feel like you're crashing mid-cycle, horrible mood, pain, a lot of exhaustion, that's PMSO," she adds.

Most women make the mistake of treating every PMS type the same way. As your hormones aren't generic, the support you give them should not be either. "Start sinking your food, your stress, workouts with your cycle, and your body will stop fighting you," the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.