'Not Churchill': Trump Ups Criticism Of UK PM Starmer Over Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up his criticism of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not initially permitting American warplanes to use UK bases to strike Iran, saying "this is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with".

Trump said the historical relationship between the United States and Britain is "not like it used to be", amid a diplomatic bust-up over US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"The UK has been very, very uncooperative," he said whilst seated next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

"I'm not happy with the UK," he said. "It's taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer -- who told parliament on Monday his government "does not believe in regime change from the skies" -- has drawn Trump's wrath by initially refusing to have any role in Washington's war with Iran.

Starmer later agreed to a US request to use two British military bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose".

But the episode angered Trump, who earlier told British daily tabloid The Sun: "This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe", singling out France and Germany.

Starmer has cultivated a warm relationship with the unpredictable Trump, who was given an unprecedented second state visit to Britain last year.

The so-called special relationship between the World War II allies is largely built on long-standing defence cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Any potential military action in the Middle East, however, is politically sensitive in the UK following former prime minister Tony Blair's disastrous support for the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Trump's comments to the Sun came before Starmer on Tuesday announced that he was sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and the warship HMS Dragon to bolster Cyprus' defences, as part of its "defensive operations".

The move came after a British Royal Air Force (RAF) base on the eastern Mediterranean island was attacked early Monday by Iranian-made drones, one of which hit the runway, according to officials.

"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there," Starmer said on X, adding "we will always act in the interest of the UK and our allies".

'Legal basis'

Trump told the Sun that Starmer had "not been helpful", adding: "I never thought I'd see that. I never thought I'd see that from the UK. We love the UK."

"It's just a much different kind of relationship... It's very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was," he said.

Government minister Darren Jones defended Starmer's decision to only get involved in military action where there was a "legal basis" and a "clear plan" that was in the UK's own national interest.

"That's why we were not involved in the initial strikes in Iran," he said.

He said two UK bases -- one in Gloucestershire in western England and the UK-US base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean -- had now been cleared for use by the Americans.

"We all remember the mistakes of Iraq, and we have learnt those lessons," Starmer said in parliament on Monday.

He stressed that the Akrotiri base in Cyprus was "not being used by US bombers".

'Diplomatic tightrope'

Asked about Trump's criticism, Starmer's spokesman said the UK and the US remained staunch allies".

"That is reflected in decades of that special relationship, whether it's on national security or trade, or beyond," the spokesman said.

British politicians have been haunted by the 2003 Iraq war, in which a reported 179 UK soldiers died.

An official UK inquiry into the conflict later found that Blair acted on flawed intelligence when deciding to join the war.

Evie Aspinall, director of the British Foreign Policy Group think tank, told AFP Starmer faced a "very tight diplomatic tightrope" with the US which "remains critical in the context of Ukraine and Greenland".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)