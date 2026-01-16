Why Period Clots Are Not As Normal As You Think, Explains Expert

Periods look different for every woman. Some have light flows, while others experience heavier ones. Menstruating women often face physical and emotional challenges such as cramps, mood swings, fatigue and cravings. These symptoms, however, tend to vary in intensity from cycle to cycle and from person to person. Understanding these experiences and finding ways to manage them through rest, hydration, gentle exercise, or medical guidance, therefore, becomes essential for maintaining overall well-being. With that being said, there is one sign many women notice and often ignore – clots.

Clots, although often brushed off as normal, are not random; they can act as a way for the body to communicate that something needs attention. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has spoken about this in an Instagram post, explaining why seeing clots during your period is something you should understand and not ignore. As Chowdhary puts it, “Your period is data. Clots are a signal.” The health expert further reveals that “clots are not just blood. They are pieces of your uterine lining shedding.”

Here's What's Happening

“Estrogen is an anabolic hormone. It builds tissue and every month, estrogen helps build up your uterine lining so the body can prepare for a possible pregnancy. Progesterone's job is to balance estrogen and keep that lining stable,” explains Chowdhary.

“When estrogen is too high, the lining becomes thicker than it should be. When estrogen and progesterone drop to trigger your period, your body now has more lining to shed. That excess lining does not always come out smoothly. It breaks down into chunks. Those chunks are what you see as clots,” she adds.

What You Need To Know About Clots

This is very common in women between 20 and 35 years, especially along with

Heavy periods

Painful periods

PMS

Bloating

Mood swings

Cycles that feel intense or draining

In conclusion, the health guru shares, “If your cycle does not feel calm, predictable, and manageable, your hormones are asking for attention. Something so natural should not be this difficult.”

So, the next time you feel something off about your period, pay attention to the signals and seek the right guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.