Persistent Period Pain Deserves Answers, Not Dismissal: Nutritionist Shares Why

Endometriosis is a medical condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, causing intense pelvic pain, especially during periods. Other symptoms may include constant discomfort, fatigue and digestive issues. But did you know that endometriosis is often difficult to detect and can take years to be correctly diagnosed? This claim comes not from us, but from nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. According to her, “a standard ultrasound was never designed to detect endometriosis. So a ‘normal scan' does not automatically mean ‘nothing is wrong.'”

Nutritionist Explains the Hidden Causes Behind Persistent Cramps

In her latest Instagram post, Chowdhary reveals, “Today, specialised imaging exists to look deeper and offer REAL answers. If your pain persists even when reports look fine, stop minimising it. That is not resilience. It is delayed.”

“You are not dramatic. You are not weak. And you are not imagining it. You do need to advocate for yourself and consult a gynaecologist who understands endometriosis, pain patterns and when to go beyond standard scans,” she adds, emphasising the fact that “early-stage endometriosis is still commonly missed, even on imaging and routine evaluations. Which is why who you consult matters as much as what scan you do.”

In conclusion, she says, “You owe your body better questions and the right investigations. Endometriosis takes an average of 8 years to diagnose. Understanding pain patterns early can change that timeline.”

Previously, Chowdhary shared the recipe for a natural beverage that could help reduce the pain of “endometriosis, adenomyosis, PCOS, or even periods.” “I've used Kalonji Seeds for this concoction, but you can use black cumin seed oil. If you need something more potent, you can try the oil. Take 1–2 ml drop below your tongue, and if it tastes too strong, dilute it with some water. This contains a compound called Thymoquinone, which is anti-inflammatory, so it directly helps in reducing prostaglandins,” wrote the nutritionist on Instagram.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 tsp kalonji seeds

1 tsp fresh turmeric (grated)

4–5 mint leaves

“Boil it down to half, strain it and sip warm. If you want to use black cumin seed oil, use one with at least 2% THQ (thymoquinone) content,” recommended Chowdhary.

The key takeaway is to listen to your body and not dismiss persistent pain simply because reports appear normal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.