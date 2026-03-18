Feeling The Heat? Gulkand, or Rose Petal Jam, May Offer Surprising Cooling Benefits

Gulkand, or rose petal jam, is a sweet preserve that is prepared from edible rose petals and sugar. Hence the name 'gul', which means rose, and 'kand', meaning sugar. While rising temperatures have forced people to reconsider what is in their diet, gulkand is an undiscovered cooling source whose controlled dose could be just the thing that is needed to deal with the summer heat. According to the research published in the Journal of Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Sciences, rose petals, both fresh and as a preserve, could offer deep cooling properties for those who consume them. But the quality of the rose petals matters, along with the kind of sugar that is used to prepare the gulkand. Along with this, the storage and exact processing of gulkand can affect its nutritional value and longevity in your fridge.

Cooling Benefits Of Gulkand Or Rose Petal Jam

According to the Pharma Innovation Journal, not only rose petal jam but also the flavoured milk prepared with it can function as a natural coolant for summers. Gulkand specifically helps with reducing heat-related fatigue, which is too common in people due to water loss caused by dehydration. Other health issues that are common and which rose petal jam can prove helpful for are acidity and headaches, as heat stress leads to digestive slowdown, and feeling lethargic makes people eat more, but doesn't always translate to desired energy levels.

There are even several studies on the various food combinations that can offer even greater summer cooling properties, such as combining mangoes with gulkand and many more such combinations. Their dose has to be adjusted according to the quantities of each ingredient as per the desired goal. You need to consult a nutritionist or dietician who can help you with the exact dose of rose petal jam and its accompaniments.

Other Health Benefits Of Gulkhand Or Rose Petal Jam

Several studies published in the Journal of Medicinal and Plant Sciences and Antioxidants confirm these health benefits of consuming rose petal jam:

Gulkand functions as a digestive aid, as edible rose petals need to be completely immersed in sugar to prepare it, which makes the preserve a potent digestive mixture, as the properties of rose petals get a carrier and are slowly released in your stomach once you eat it.

Rose petals are rich in antioxidants, which lower oxidative stress, which is a source of cellular ageing.

Consuming rose petal jam may even support skin health as it lessens free radical damage.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

Rose petals that can be used to prepare gulkand

Photo Credit: Freepik

How To Consume Gulkand

Gulkand can be consumed with milk, water, or as a part of desserts.

The exact portion size depends on the individual's absorption capabilities, and if you have never eaten gulkand before and are planning to, then you need to consult a dietician who can advise on the best course of action.

The sugar content of it tends to be high, so controlled and small portion sizes are ideal.

Side Effects Of Eating Rose Petal Jam Or Gulkand

Rose petal jam is naturally high in sugar, so diabetics and people who are keeping a check on their blood sugar levels need to be mindful of their intake.

Digestive upset may be common if excessive gulkand is eaten, as too much of it can cause digestive imbalance.

Hypersensitive individuals or those with flower allergies should be wary of consuming rose petal jam, as they can break out in skin rashes, hives, or even develop respiratory symptoms.

There may be possible weight gain, as gulkand is high in sugar, which can lead to blood sugar spikes and lead to more fat deposition around the waist.

Note: People with pre-existing medical conditions or on specific medications need to consult a doctor for safe consumption. If you are on blood thinners, then you need to avoid gulkand.

Gulkand, or rose petal jam, has cooling and wellness benefits, so you need to add it to your summer diet, keeping a safe approach in mind.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.