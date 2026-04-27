Video: "Keep Onion In Your Pocket": Jyotiraditya Scindia's Summer Advice

In the middle of extreme summer heat across parts of the country, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered an unusual piece of advice, "carry an onion in your pocket."

Speaking casually about how he deals with high temperatures, Scindia said he does not use air conditioning in his car and avoids sitting in air-conditioned spaces.

Referring to the intense heat of the Chambal region, he said that when people ask him how he manages in temperatures that touch 51 degrees Celsius in May and June, he replies by saying it is "Chambal skin." Scindia said people should keep an onion in their pocket, adding that nothing would happen if one did so.

Scindia said, "I don't use air conditioning in my car, nor do I sit in an air-conditioned environment. And when people ask me, even in the 51-degree heat of May and June, I say, 'This is Chambal skin.' And let me tell you something else: I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you."

He added, "And in today's times, everyone is carrying boxes. The communication minister is carrying onions. These are old things. And as Ayurveda progresses, we shouldn't forget these things."

His remarks come at a time when large parts of India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions.

Weather officials said that a heatwave has gripped most parts of the state, with maximum temperatures across many regions currently ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, remaining above normal.

Barmer emerged as the hottest place in the state during the past 24 hours, recording a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature, 22.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Jawai Dam in Pali district.

During the same period, the highest rainfall in the state, 6.0 mm, was reported from Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur.

The heat has been equally in the National Capital Region (NCR), where intense summer conditions continue to disrupt daily life. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Monday is expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain around 27 degrees Celsius. The region is likely to stay under the grip of a strong heatwave throughout the day.

Weather officials have also warned that strong surface winds during the afternoon could further increase discomfort. Hot winds are expected to continue even during the evening hours. Citizens have been advised to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon timings and to stay well hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Health experts have warned that the combined effect of extreme heat and poor air quality could pose serious risks. Elderly people, children, and those suffering from respiratory problems have been advised to take extra precautions as temperatures continue to remain dangerously high.

(With inputs from agencies)