Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

With summer temperatures already reaching 42.4 degrees Celsius in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, as of March 11, 2026, the need to hydrate via consuming juices has become necessary. By including a rotation of juices in your summer survival guide you can hydrate and satisfy your thirst. While juices are widely available to beat the summer heat, two healthy and popular juice options that have a high water content and nutrient profile are sugarcane and watermelon juice. The high temperature is already a signal that you need to pay attention to the different types of hydrating drinks that can nourish your body with nutrients and offer cooling properties at the same time. But to effectively distinguish which types of juice are best to beat the summer heat, their individual nutrient profiles and hydration factor based on their water content need to be looked at.

Nutritional Profile Of Sugarcane And Watermelon Juice

When it comes to juicing, the way the juice is extracted greatly affects the way the liquid in your glass can nourish your body. Cold-press juicing preserves the nutritional value of the source fruit while it takes away the fibre content to a certain extent. Sugarcane juice is prepared from specialised juicing equipment that can compress the hard exterior of sugarcane and result in a sweet liquid that can be full of natural sweetness while being nutrient-dense. On the other hand, watermelon juice can be prepared by grinding to preserve the fibre content, with vitamins A and C along with lycopene.

When it comes to the exact nutritional breakdown of sugarcane and watermelon juice, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) document the following:

Watermelon Juice (per 100 ml)

Sugarcane juice is rich in natural sugars, electrolytes, and antioxidants, provided the juice is extracted in a hygienic environment with preservation of fibre.

While watermelon juice is the most hydrating summer drink based on its water content, only.

Also Read: Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration In Summers?

Cooling Effect Of Sugarcane And Watermelon Juices

Sugarcane juice is a refreshing summer drink that can provide instant energy and has a cooling effect. There is even research that says cooling sugarcane juice from 35 to 15 degrees celsius can keep the nutritional content intact. According to the Environmental Science, Engineering, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning journal, chilled sugarcane juice can be a rotational addition to your summer heat-beating, hydrating drinks.

On the other hand, watermelon juice is naturally hydrating due to the 90% water content, as highlighted in the Korean Journal of Food Preservation.

But the exact cooling properties of each of these juices depend on individual physiology, ability to absorb nutrients, and how fresh the juice is for consumption. Along with the water quality that is used during its cultivation, it can impact its nutrient density and hydration-providing capabilities.

Pineapple and watermelon juice

Photo Credit: Freepik

Hydration Benefits Of Sugarcane And Watermelon Juice

The individual hydration factor of sugarcane and watermelon juice is generally measured by its ability to provide enough electrolytes and to have enough water. Outdoor hard-labour workers require immediate replenishment due to heat exposure, and in the research from the Nutrients journal, people can achieve rehydration from consuming sugarcane juice as well as watermelon juice.

The composition of each of them matters; from cold-pressing to high-quality water being used during its cultivation, it can significantly improve its hydration impact.

Note: Always carry clean drinking water for immediate hydration when playing outdoors in the summer.

Health Benefits Of Watermelon And Sugarcane Juice

The health benefits of fresh cold-pressed juices from watermelon and sugarcane can provide the following health benefits:

Sugarcane is a known energy booster, as highlighted in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences, which is important for the summer months, as extreme summer temperatures cause heat stress and electrolyte loss.

Sugarcane has ample fibre content whose juice can supplement the digestive slowdown during summers.

Watermelon juice can actively share heart health, reduce inflammation, and aid in skin hydration, which makes it a go-to summer drink, as mentioned in the Current Atherosclerosis Reports.

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Which One To Choose?

To choose between watermelon and sugarcane juice, you need to consider your body's condition. If you are just coming from outdoors, then for quick energy, sugarcane juice is better. But for hydration and cooling, watermelon juice is better.

For the maximum health benefits from cooling and hydration, you need to balance a moderate intake of both and make sure to consult a nutritionist or dietician for the exact dose, timing, and timetable for summer.

Note: Consider the side-effects of drinking both of these juices if you have pre-existing medical conditions, it is best to consult a medical professional for safe dose and timing that can be helpful for you. People on medications should consider whether the juice could interfere with the drug's effect that is needed, so proceed with caution.

The natural summer coolers need to be consumed in a hygienic and fresh manner to get the maximum health benefits. To beat the summer heat, you need to create a timetable to get the desired hydration and cooling.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.