Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration in Summers?

Hydration is the golden rule to beat the heat in Indian summers. As the outside temperature rises, so does the need for hydrating drinks. People who work outdoors as well as in air-conditioned offices need their daily hydration. The combination that works and is proven by research is consuming at least three hydrating drinks a day to beat 60 hours of heat exposure. According to the research published in the Aviation, Space and Environmental Journal, the duration of heat exposure should be supplemented proportionally by drinking hydrating drinks. To hydrate, there are traditional and modern choices, but among the most commonly traditional choices are coconut water and buttermilk.

While one is sourced from coconuts and the other from milk, their exact nutritional profile and the timing at which they are consumed can make a vast difference between proper hydration and momentary satisfaction of thirst.

Nutritional Profile Comparison Of Coconut Water And Buttermilk

Coconut water has maximum impact when it is consumed fresh from the raw coconut, not kept at room temperature or cooled. Buttermilk's nutritional value increases when it is combined with certain spices like cumin, black salt, or pepper, depending on individual preferences.

When coconut water is concerned, it is naturally low-calorie, rich in electrolytes (mainly potassium), and provides mild hydration support. But when consumed on an empty stomach, its hydration-providing capabilities can increase.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), 100 ml of coconut water contains the following nutrients:

Buttermilk has cooling, probiotic benefits, which make it beneficial for digestion, as it contains lactic acid. It is also low-calorie; only the savoury version is, as added sugars in the sweet version can increase the caloric value.

The summer drink per 100 ml serving contains the following nutrients as per ICMR and NIN dietary guidelines:

When coconut water and buttermilk are compared, provided you drink the fresh version of both of these hydrating drinks, a combination approach works best. Every drink has a unique way of being absorbed by your gut and nourishing bodily function accordingly.

Situational Use Cases For Buttermilk And Coconut Water

There is research that suggests that both of these drinks, when consumed at a particular time, can offer the maximum health benefits. Here is what the studies say about consuming coconut water and buttermilk:

Buttermilk is best consumed after meals, typically lunch, as mentioned in the Czech Journal of Food Sciences, and the fermented nature of the drink helps ease digestive slowdown.

When it comes to post-workout or after coming from outdoors with extreme temperatures, coconut water works best, as it supplies the body with much-needed electrolytes.

As highlighted in the research published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, coconut water works on par with most energy drinks without the dangerous additives, preservatives, synthetic dyes, colours, and artificial stimulants that can harm internal health.

For the required daily hydration balance, the combination approach that involves alternating between both drinks works best.

Coconut water and buttermilk

Recipes And Serving Ideas For Coconut Water And Buttermilk

Coconut water can be used in various ways to prepare summer drinks that are not boring when peak temperatures hit. Here are some ways to consume coconut water and buttermilk for daily hydration:

Spiced buttermilk with cumin and mint can improve its cooling properties and digestive qualities.

Fresh coconut water with a lemon twist can increase the vitamin C content.

Coconut water can also be used as a base to prepare summer cooling drinks like coconut water coolers and smoothies, and adding tropical fruits to it can be a refreshing way to cool down.

Buttermilk and coconut water have unique health benefits, the primary one being hydration. You just need to consider when, how, and in which form you are consuming them daily when it comes to beating heat stress.

