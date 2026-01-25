Hydration And Moisturisation Are The Foundation For Good Skin, Says Dermatologist

Korean skincare has taken over and everyone's obsessed with it. Dr Gurveen Waraich, in an Instagram video, shares how Korean skincare has been able to convince people why hydration and moisturisation are important for good and healthy skin. Dr. Waraich says, "I am a big fan of Korean skincare. What's truly amazing is that it has achieved what we dermatologists have been trying to convey for years. That hydration and moisturisation is the foundation of good skin."

She further says that if your skin is dry, dull, dehydrated, redness, sensitivity with compromised skin barrier, Korean products will give you the best results. However, Dr. Waraich also speaks about some major skin concerns that Indians face, which are pigmentation and pores.

She says, "If you have pigmentation prone skin with major photo damage, excessive tanning, melasma, pigmentary demarcation lines or you have acne prone skin with large pores and deep acne marks, then Korean products alone won't be able to help you." To address these issues, she recommends glycolic acid, kojic acid, salicylic acid or dermat-prescribed retinoid.

Lastly, she says, "Lay the foundation of skincare with Korean products but for specific Indian skin issues, you need more."

Ways To Keep Your Skin Hydrated And Moisturised

Maintaining hydrated and moisturised skin is important for a healthy glow. Here are some ways to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised.

1. Layer Hydrating Products Strategically

Apply products from thinnest to thickest. Start with toner and then follow it up with essence, serum, then moisturiser. This Korean-inspired method, as seen in glass-skin routines, allows each layer to penetrate deeply before sealing in moisture. Damp skin post-cleansing helps in better absorption, preventing water loss.

2. Choose Humectant-Rich Ingredients

Incorporate hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and centella asiatica, which draw water into the skin like a magnet. These help in barrier repair amid pollution. Use serums with hyaluronic acid for surface and deep hydration. Apply these on damp skin to boost efficacy.

3. Double Cleanse Gently

Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove sunscreen and impurities, followed by a water-based one to reset pH without stripping oils. Skipping this can lead to dehydrated skin. Pick gentle cleansers as they help to preserve natural moisture, prepping for hydration steps.

4. Use a Hydrating Toner or Essence

Pat on alcohol-free toners with heartleaf or rice extracts for a "drinking" effect. Unlike stripping toners, these rebalance and prime skin, in 7-step routines. Layer 2-3 times post-cleansing for instant dewiness, ideal for oily Indian skin types that need hydration without oiliness.

5. Seal with Moisturiser

Moisturisers with ceramides lock in actives. Gel creams suit humid weather and richer ones can be used during dry days. This step emphasised in K-routines, strengthens the barrier against environmental aggressors. Apply generously at night, and skip it if you're layering sleeping masks for overnight repair.

6. Apply Sunscreen Daily

Broad-spectrum SPF 50+ with hydrators like aloe prevents UV-induced dehydration. Even indoors, blue light and pollution can make the skin dry. Chemical filters help hydrate better than physical ones alone. Reapply every 2-3 hours when outdoors.

7. Hydrate from Within

Drink 3-4 litres of water daily, adding electrolytes or coconut water for retention. Pair with omega-rich foods like walnuts and avocados to support skin lipids, complementing topical care. Aim for humidity-boosting habits like humidifiers in AC rooms.

8. Incorporate Overnight Treatments

Use sleeping masks or overnight masks weekly with snail mucin or fermented rice for intensive repair. These give sustained hydration while you sleep, mimicking salon treatments at home. Avoid over-exfoliation (limit AHAs to twice weekly) to prevent barrier disruption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.