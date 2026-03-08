Skincare Tips: Nutritionist Shares 2-Ingredient Secret Recipe For Healthy Skin And Hair

Natural recipes often offer the best solutions for skin and hair health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has outlined a simple skincare formula that consists of one drink, requires only two ingredients, and promises three visible skin wins. The secret recipe is nothing but the age-old tradition of consuming the Amla and Aloe shot, which is not only beneficial for skin and hair but also supports overall health, the expert says. She recommends having the combination daily after waking up.

On Instagram, she writes, “Glowing skin isn't just about what you apply — it's also about what you nourish your body with. This simple morning shot combines two powerful natural ingredients that support skin health from within.”

Check out the recipe below for the Amla and aloe shot-

Ingredients:

30 ml fresh Amla juice

20 ml pure Aloevera (inner fillet, decolourised)

100 ml water

Recipe:

She advises combining the two ingredients in water before drinking them daily.

Benefits Of Amla And Aloe Shot

In the same Instagram post, Lovneet then highlights the potential benefits of the ingredients to overall health.

1. Creates a Collagen Protection Mode

Lovneet reveals that Amla is a stable Vitamin C powerhouse. Hence, it is essential for collagen synthesis and reduces oxidative collagen breakdown. This, in turn, supports firmness and slows early fine lines.

2. Calms Acne and Inflammation

According to the nutritionist, Amla also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe inflammation. Additionally, the Aloe reduces inflammatory cytokines, supports healing and helps calm acne-prone, reactive skin.

3. Targets Pigmentation and Dullness

Finally, she mentions that the Vitamin C content in the show inhibits tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production. Hence, the shot helps reduce excess melanin and improve brightness and uneven tone, especially in post-acne marks.

In conclusion, this simple two-ingredient shot will help you boost your overall health in multiple ways.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.