Trump Appears With Red Rash On Neck, Officials Say Caused By Skin Cream

A rash on the side of Donald Trump's neck has become the latest concern around the US President's health. The rash on the right side of Trump's neck was spotted during the Medal of Honour ceremony on Monday. As the photos from the ceremony appeared online, Trump's personal doctor issued a statement calling it a "preventative skin treatment" and dismissing claims about its seriousness. The doctor noted that some creams commonly cause redness, especially in delicate regions of the body like neck skin.

"President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment," Dr Sean Barbabella said in a statement, as reported by The Guardian. "The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

The doctor, however, did not specify that the cream is or why Trump needed the skin treatment.

Some social media users posted photos of the US President from Board of Peace meeting on February 19 claiming that the redness was there on Trump's neck at that time.

Do Skin Creams Lead To Redness?

Skin redness from creams is very common and according to health-focussed websites it happens due to allergic reactions, skin irritation or active ingredients such as retinols and acids. While mild, temporary redness may occur during initial use, itchy, painful redness suggests a reaction, as per VeryWell Health.

Since the White House hasn't responded to any follow-up questions on what caused the current redness on Trump's neck, the reason remains unclear.

Trump, 79, became the oldest president to have taken the oath of office when he was sworn in last January. In particular because of his advanced age, Trump's health is closely scrutinised.