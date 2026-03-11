'59 But People Think I'm 30': Fitness Influencer Shares 10 Foods Behind His Youthful Skin

Wanting to stay youthful for as long as possible is hardly new, and many people now look beyond products to focus on everyday habits that support healthy ageing. Diet is emerging as a key part of that conversation, with fitness influencers often highlighting the role of nutrient-rich foods.

One of them is 59-year-old Brazilian fitness influencer Edson Brandao. His Instagram bio reads: "59 but people think I'm 30." Brandao often discusses the habits he follows to maintain his appearance and says there is no single solution.

Instead, he relies on a combination of practices, with diet forming one of the main pillars. He recently shared a list of 10 foods he eats regularly; a mix of common items and lesser-known choices, all of which he believes help the skin stay firm, glowing, and resilient over time.

Here are the foods he recommends and what he wrote:

1. Matcha

Helps slow the ageing of fascia layers. Its EGCG content is three times higher than regular green tea and may inhibit the activity of metalloproteinases. Japanese researchers tracking long-term intake found that people who drink matcha daily have a 40% slower rate of facial sagging compared to those who do not.

2. Salmon

Supports collagen production and is rich in high quality omega-3 fatty acids. A 2017 Journal of Nutrition study found that 12 weeks of continuous supplementation improved skin elasticity by 28%. Brandao recommends eating steamed or sashimi salmon twice a week.

3. Avocado

Helps reduce glycation and dullness. It contains lycopene and vitamin C, which help block the formation of AGEs. Experiments from Seoul National University showed that a daily intake of 15 mg of lycopene reduced skin glycation products by 23% after 8 weeks. Consistency is key.

4. Turmeric Milk

Promotes micro-circulation. Curcumin can improve facial circulation, and black pepper enhances its absorption. Studies have found that drinking 200 ml of turmeric milk daily for four weeks reduced facial flushing time by 19%.

5. Cherry Tomatoes

Help lock in skin moisture. Their monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E work together to form a natural moisture-retaining barrier. Japanese Pifu research suggests that eating half an avocado a day can increase moisture levels in the stratum corneum by 9.3%.

6. Pumpkin Seeds

Contain zinc levels more than twice that of oysters, and when combined with linoleic acid, they can help repair the skin barrier. German studies show that consuming 20 g of pumpkin seeds daily can speed up epidermal renewal by 13%. They are also considered beneficial for women.

7. Purple Sweet Potato

Supports skin firmness. Its anthocyanins and dietary fibre provide strong antioxidant effects. Research from Harvard Medical School indicates that people who eat purple sweet potatoes three times a week have 31% more elastin in their skin than the general population.

8. Blueberries

Contain 21 types of anthocyanins per 100 g, helping combat free radicals and reduce collagen breakdown. Studies show that eating blueberries continuously for 8 weeks can reduce skin oxidative damage by 17%. They may also offer some benefits for vision.

9. Red Beans

Help reduce water retention. Their potassium content is 2.3 times that of bananas, and when combined with saponins, they help relieve oedema. It is recommended to cook red beans with coix seeds for breakfast. Intake should be moderated during menstruation or for those with a cold constitution.

10. Almonds

Support firmness and help reduce sagging. Their combination of high-quality fats and nutrients is skin-friendly. They also contribute to managing water retention when paired with ingredients such as coix seeds.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



