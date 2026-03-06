Why Your Skin Gets Extra Sensitive In Spring, Dietitian Explains How To Deal With It

March often brings a welcome change in the weather. The days feel warmer, flowers start blooming, and winter slowly fades away. But for many people, this seasonal shift also brings unexpected skin problems.

Suddenly, the skin becomes more sensitive, redness appears unexpectedly, and acne flares up. Some people notice itching, dryness, or even puffy eyes. It can feel confusing, especially if your skincare routine has not changed.

The truth is, seasonal transitions can affect the skin more than we realise. As winter turns into spring, the environment changes quickly. Temperatures fluctuate, pollen levels rise, humidity shifts – all these factors can influence how your skin behaves.

According to dietitian Deepta Nagpall, these reactions are not random. In a recent post on X, she explains that the shift from winter to spring often triggers a response inside the body that can make the skin more reactive.

Why Skin Reacts More During Spring

Deepta Nagpall explains that as pollen levels increase in March, the immune system becomes more active. When pollen enters the body, immune cells release a chemical called histamine as part of the defence process.

Histamine increases inflammation and dilates blood vessels. This can make the skin more sensitive and reactive.

Because of this, many people may notice symptoms such as:

Redness or flushing

Itching or hives

Acne breakouts

Eczema or psoriasis flare-ups

Puffy eyes and dark circles

Dryness or a damaged skin barrier

In simple words, the body is reacting to seasonal allergens, and the skin reflects that response.

If your skin suddenly feels more reactive in March, redness, itching, acne, eczema patches, puffy eyes, it's not random.



March marks the shift from winter to spring. Pollen rises, temperatures fluctuate, humidity changes, and your immune system becomes more active.



Foods That May Worsen Skin Reactions

The dietician also points out that certain foods can worsen symptoms during high-histamine months, especially for people who are sensitive.

During this time, it may help to temporarily reduce:

Fermented and aged foods

Leftover or stored foods

Processed and packaged items

Tomatoes and spinach (for sensitive individuals)

Excess citrus fruits

Chocolate

Caffeine and alcohol

Deep-fried foods

These foods may increase histamine levels or inflammation, which can make skin flare-ups worse.

Foods That Help Calm The Skin

The good news is that diet can also support the skin during seasonal changes.

The expert recommends focusing on foods that help stabilise histamine and reduce inflammation.

Helpful options include:

Vitamin C–rich foods, which act as natural antihistamines

Apples, onions and green tea, which contain quercetin that helps control histamine release

Leafy greens and colourful vegetables

Anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and ginger

Nuts and seeds for healthy fats

She also emphasises supporting gut health with curd or yoghurt, enough fibre, proper hydration and regular meal timings.

Simple Lifestyle Fixes That Help

Apart from diet, a few daily habits can also protect the skin during spring.

Some simple steps include:

Washing your face and hair after outdoor exposure to remove pollen

Changing clothes once you return home

Avoiding very hot showers that can irritate the skin

Using fragrance-free skincare products

Moisturising consistently to protect the skin barrier

Deepta Nagpall's message is simple. When seasons change, the skin needs extra care. Instead of harsh treatments, gentle support through diet, lifestyle and skincare can help the skin stay balanced.



