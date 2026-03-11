Amid Tom Holland Wedding Buzz, Internet Spots Gold Band On Zendaya's Ring Finger At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya made an alluring appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. She turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show with her striking persona.

But besides her look for the night, it was a gold band on her left ring finger that seemingly sparked rumours of her secret marriage to Tom Holland.

In many viral pictures and videos from Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya can be seen exuding elegance. For the day, she opted for a custom white bubble-hem shirtdress widely described as "bridal white". Styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya's outfit featured a high, sculptural collar and a full-sleeved shirt top, teamed with a dramatic high-low skirt – mini in the front and voluminous in the back.

Zendaya getting photographed at Louis Vuitton's FW26 show in Paris! pic.twitter.com/drgoLFArDE — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 10, 2026

The fashion enthusiast cinched her waist with a black leather belt featuring a silver buckle, adding a pop of contrast to her white outfit. Coming to her makeup, the Euphoria star opted for a subtle nude foundation base, accentuated with a dollop of blush on her cheeks. Glossy lipstick, thin strokes of eyeliner and defined brows finished off her look.

For her hairstyle, Zendaya debuted a new "bixie" cut, a hybrid of a bob and a pixie, alongside her 1960s-inspired curls. A pair of black stiletto pumps accessorised her outfit.

Zendaya Sparked Wedding Rumours With Her Gold Ring

Although Zendaya's look at Paris Fashion Week on March 10 was every bit captivating, the centrepiece of her appearance was a simple gold band on her left hand, which replaced her usual large diamond engagement ring.

Talking about her jewellery, the actress chose minimal pieces, including a pair of sleek, fine-cut diamond earrings, gold and diamond bracelets and a diamond ring on her right hand. On the other hand, eagle-eyed fans noticed her wearing a gold band on her ring finger alongside another stunning ring on the same hand.

Her Paris Fashion Week 2026 appearance followed recent claims that Zendaya and Tom Holland had already tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Undoubtedly, the change of rings further fuelled the long-standing speculations.

Usually, the actress used to flaunt a large diamond engagement ring, which she debuted publicly at the 2025 Golden Globes. Designed by a London-based jeweller, Jessica McCormack, the elongated cushion-cut diamond set offered a vintage, Georgian-inspired aesthetic.

We are simply in love with Zendaya's looks. Aren't you?