Who Should Avoid Chia Seeds? Doctor Warns Of Potential Health Risks

Chia seeds are highly nutritious, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. They are packed with essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. With their high fibre content, chia seeds can aid in digestion and help maintain a healthy gut. They are also rich in antioxidants, which can help to combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body. Additionally, chia seeds can absorb many times their weight in water, which helps to keep you hydrated. This property can also contribute to a feeling of fullness, potentially aiding in weight management. While chia seeds offer many health benefits, there are certain individuals who should avoid them due to specific health concerns. In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, mentioned that chia seeds are not for everyone and listed 5 groups of people who should avoid chia seeds.

"Chia seeds are incredibly healthy, but they're not for everyone. As a gastroenterologist, I recommend them often, but how you use them matters," Dr. Sethi wrote in the caption of the post.

These individuals should avoid chia seeds:

1. Those with swallowing disorders or esophageal narrowing

Chia seeds expand in size when soaked. For individuals who have difficulty swallowing or conditions that narrow the esophagus, consuming chia seeds could pose a choking hazard. "Chia seeds absorb 10-12 times their weight in water. Eating them dry has rarely caused esophageal obstruction. Always soak or hydrate first," said Dr. Sethi.

2. Individuals with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)

The high fibre content in chia seeds can exacerbate symptoms in some people with IBS. Individuals with this condition need to monitor their fibre intake and how their body reacts to it. "Chia seeds contain about 10 g fibre per 2 tablespoons. Rapid increases can cause bloating, gas, or discomfort, especially in IBS," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

3. People on blood thinners

"Chia contains ALA omega-3, which may have mild antiplatelet effects. Large amounts should be discussed with a doctor," advised Dr. Sethi. ALA omega-3 can have a blood-thinning effect.

4. Those with severe motility disorders

Individuals with motility disorders may experience difficulties in the digestive process. The gel-like substance formed by chia seeds could further complicate digestion during severe motor function issues. "Conditions like gastroparesis or obstruction risk may not tolerate gel-forming fibres well," added Dr. Sethi.

5. Seed allergy (rare)

People with a known allergy to seeds may also react to chia seeds. For these individuals, consuming chia seeds could lead to allergic reactions that may vary in severity.

Important note from the expert:

"For most people, chia seeds are safe and beneficial - providing fibre, omega-3s, polyphenols, and prebiotic support. Used properly, chia seeds are one of the best foods for gut and metabolic health. Dose and context matter," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

How to use these tiny seeds:

Chia seeds absorb 10-12 times their weight in water, so always soak them first.

Dr. Sethi further shared tips for consumption:

Start with 1 tablespoon

Soak in water, yogurt, or smoothies

Increase gradually to 2 tablespoons

In conclusion, while chia seeds can be a nutritious addition to many diets, specific populations should approach them with caution or avoid them entirely. It's always advisable to consult a doctor if there are any concerns about incorporating new foods into your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.