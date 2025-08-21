How Many Tablespoons Of Chia Seeds Should You Consume In A Day? Doctor Answers

Tiny chia seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are highly versatile and can be used in many recipes. The nutrients in chia seeds promote heart health, support strong bones, and improve blood sugar management. Omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds can support heart health by reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol levels. Chia seeds are also good for individuals with diabetes as they may help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Chia seeds are also weight loss-friendly, thanks to their high protein and fibre content. Both protein and fibre promote satiety and prevent unnecessary hunger pangs. Fibre also keeps the digestion and gut healthy. When soaked, they absorb a significant amount of water, which promotes feelings of fullness.

To reap all the benefits, chia seeds should be consumed correctly in the right quantity. If you are wondering how, keep reading to know the answers.

How many chia seeds should you eat in a day?

It is safe to consume chia seeds daily. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist, revealed that you should consume "1-2 tablespoons of soaked chia seeds in a day" with enough water. This amount is sufficient to reap the benefits without excessive intake.

The expert also mentioned that chia seeds can cause bloating if eaten dry or too much.

How to use correctly

Consuming dry chai seeds may pose choking hazards. When soaked, chia seeds swell up and form a jelly-like structure. Soaking for about 20-30 minutes helps them expand and makes them easier to digest.

Way to consume chia seeds

Chia seed water: Add one tablespoon of soaked chia seeds to a glass of water and drink on an empty stomach for a supercharged morning. You can also add some lemon to enhance the flavour.

Add to smoothies: You can blend chia seeds into smoothies for added nutrition.

You can blend chia seeds into smoothies for added nutrition. Sprinkle on foods: Add them to salads, oatmeal, yogurt, or cereal for a nutritional boost.

Add them to salads, oatmeal, yogurt, or cereal for a nutritional boost. Chia pudding: Mix chia seeds with your choice of liquid (like almond milk) and let it sit overnight in the fridge. The next day, you'll have a delicious pudding that you can sweeten or top with fruits and nuts.

Mix chia seeds with your choice of liquid (like almond milk) and let it sit overnight in the fridge. The next day, you'll have a delicious pudding that you can sweeten or top with fruits and nuts. Baking ingredient: Incorporate chia seeds into your baking recipes, such as breads, muffins, or energy bars.

Chia seeds are known for their impressive nutritional profile and several health benefits. In the video, Dr. Sethi further explained the health benefits of chia seeds, mentioning that chia seeds support gut health, aid in weight loss, relieve constipation, hydrate the body, lower cholesterol, are anti-inflammatory and are low in calories. Additionally, chia seeds are a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.