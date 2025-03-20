Can You Replace Chia Seeds With Sabja Seeds? Know Which One Is Better

In recent years, chia and sabja (basil) seeds have taken the weight loss industry by storm. Packed with fibre and protein, they work wonders in promoting a feeling of fullness, making it easier to manage your cravings and control your appetite. Beyond aiding in weight management, these seeds can offer several other benefits that can enhance your overall well-being. However, with their common appearance, many people find it difficult to tell them apart, leading to the dilemma- "Which one should I choose?" Here, let's differentiate between the two and discuss their unique qualities. Also, know whether you should consume one or both of these health foods.

Chai seeds or sabja seeds: Which one should you choose?

Nutritional profile:

Chia and sabja seeds have similar nutritional profiles. They are good sources of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, calcium, iron, magnesium, and many other essential nutrients.

However, chia seeds are a better source of omega-3 fat as they contain more than twice the omega-3 fat of basil seeds.

On the other hand, basil seeds contain more fibre than chia seeds. Also, the amount of calcium, iron and magnesium in sabja seeds is higher than in chai seeds.

Taste and texture:

Sabja seeds are a little larger than chia seeds. When soaked, both swell and form a gel.

You can have dry chia seeds without soaking. While sabja seeds are a little harder and require soaking.

Health benefits:

Chia seeds:

Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants

They help ensure smooth digestion

Aids in weight loss

May help lower the risk of heart disease

Chia seeds help in stabilizing blood sugar levels

Sabja seeds:

Sabja seeds are one of the best coolants for your body

They are good sources of iron, calcium and magnesium

Sabja seeds help reduce acidity and constipation

Basil seeds are rich in plant compounds, including flavonoids and other polyphenols

They are well-packed with soluble fibre

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.