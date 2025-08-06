Lemon Water Vs Chia Seeds Water: Which One Should You Have First Thing In The Morning?

Both lemon water and chia seeds water are considered healthy when consumed in moderation. Lemon water is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants and helps kickstart digestion, support immunity, and hydrate the body. Chia seeds water, on the other hand, is rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. It supports digestion, helps in weight management by promoting satiety, and aids in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Both drinks can be beneficial to include in your daily routine, especially when consumed on an empty stomach, as they help flush out toxins and hydrate the body after a long night's rest. Keep reading as we discuss in detail what is better for you in the morning: lemon water or chai seeds-soaked water.

Lemon water vs chia seeds water: which one is better for you in the morning?

Lemon water in the morning

Starting your day with lemon water is ideal if your goal is to detox, improve digestion, and boost your vitamin C intake.

Lemon stimulates bile production in the liver, helping with smoother digestion throughout the day.

The citric acid in lemons can also help prevent kidney stones and support metabolic health.

Additionally, warm lemon water can help relieve constipation and bloating by waking up your digestive tract gently.

For people with sluggish digestion or those who want to improve their skin health and immunity, lemon water is a light and effective first drink in the morning.

Chia seeds water in the morning

Chia seeds water is more nutrient-dense and filling, making it a better choice if you're aiming for weight loss, blood sugar balance, or improved satiety.

The soluble fibre in chia seeds expands in water, forming a gel-like texture that slows digestion and keeps you full for longer. This helps reduce unnecessary snacking and keeps your energy levels steady.

It's also an excellent source of plant-based omega-3s and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron.

If you often feel hungry soon after waking up or struggle with mid-morning energy crashes, chia water could be a better option.

So, which one should you choose?

If your goal is to cleanse your system and gently stimulate digestion, lemon water is a perfect way to start your day. But if you're looking for a nutrient-packed drink that supports weight loss, keeps you full longer, and helps with sustained energy, chia seeds water may be the better pick. You can even alternate between them depending on your health goals or combine both, first sip on warm lemon water and follow it up with chia water after 15–20 minutes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.