Chia Seeds Vs Flax Seeds: Which One Is A Better Source Of Fibre?

Incorporating seeds into your diet is a simple yet effective way to boost your overall nutrient intake. In recent years, certain seeds have gained recognition as superfoods, particularly chia and flax seeds. These tiny seeds are not only easy to incorporate into your meals but also pack a powerful nutritional punch. Both seeds have been linked to impressive health benefits, and many people wonder which of the two contains more fibre. Keep reading as we break down the nutritional profiles of these two popular seeds.

Chia seeds Vs Flax seeds: Which one contains more fibre?

Chia seeds have a higher fibre content, providing about 11 grams per ounce (28 grams or 4 tablespoons), which aids digestion, helps maintain bowel health, and can contribute to weight management by promoting a sense of fullness.

In contrast, flax seeds contain around 8 grams of fibre per ounce. They still offer significant digestive benefits and may help lower cholesterol levels.

While chia seeds contain more fibre, flax seeds have a slightly higher protein content than chia.

Both chia and flax seeds are rich in a variety of nutrients:

Chia seeds:

Calories : About 138 calories per ounce

: About 138 calories per ounce Fats : Around 9 grams, mostly healthy omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid)

: Around 9 grams, mostly healthy omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid) Protein : Approximately 4 grams

: Approximately 4 grams Carbohydrates : About 12 grams

: About 12 grams Other vitamins and minerals: Rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese

Flax seeds:

Calories : Approximately 150 calories per ounce

: Approximately 150 calories per ounce Fats : About 12 grams, with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA)

: About 12 grams, with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) Protein : Around 5 grams

: Around 5 grams Carbohydrates : Around 8 grams

: Around 8 grams Other vitamins and minerals: A good source of B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium, and they also contain lignans, which have antioxidant properties.

Some notable health benefits include:

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Both chia and flaxseeds are excellent sources of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart health and reducing inflammation in the body.

2. Antioxidant properties

Flaxseeds, in particular, contain lignans, which have antioxidant effects that can protect cells from damage and may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

3. Blood sugar control

Both seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels. Their high fibre content slows the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, which can help prevent spikes and crashes.

4. Heart health

Regular consumption of these seeds has been linked to lower cholesterol levels, improved blood pressure, and enhanced overall heart health.

5. Bone health

Both seeds provide essential minerals like calcium and magnesium that are important for maintaining strong bones.

Conclusion

In terms of fibre content, chia seeds are the winner, with approximately 11 grams per ounce compared to flax seeds' 8 grams. However, both seeds offer unique benefits that can contribute to a healthy diet.

It can be challenging to label one as definitively healthier than the other, as they each provide different advantages. Chia seeds excel in fibre content, while flax seeds are significant sources of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans. An ideal approach would be to include both in your diet for a broader range of nutrients and health benefits. Ultimately, incorporating these seeds into your daily meals, whether in smoothies, baked goods, or salads, can enhance your nutrition and contribute to overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.