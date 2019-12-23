Chia Seeds Water: 7 Health Benefits Of Starting Your Day With This Fibre-Rich Drink

Chia seeds are a rich source of antioxidants

Chia seeds health benefits: Chia seeds are one of the healthiest varieties of seeds that are weight loss friendly. They are rich in fibre, protein, good fats, calcium, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus. There are a number of ways you can include chia seeds in your diet. You can sprinkle them in your salads for that extra crunch, or you can have them as part of nuts and seeds trail mix. Another interesting way of consuming chia seeds is by adding them into water. All you need to do is add chia seeds into water, and consume it first thing in the morning or any other time of the day.

Chia seeds water: Health benefits that will leave you surprised

Chia seeds are a rich source of antioxidants. These antioxidants protect sensitive fats in seeds from getting rancid. What's more is that these antioxidants offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals.

1. Digestion: Chia seeds are rich in fibre. Consuming chia seeds water in morning can give a boost to your digestion and improve bowel movement. A healthy digestion is an essential prerequisite to weight loss.

2. Weight Loss: Chia seeds contain high amounts of soluble fibre. This is what enables chia seeds to absorb 10-12 times weight in water, getting the gel-like consistency. Drinking chia seed water can increase feeling of fullness, slow down absorption of food, thus making you eat fewer calories and aiding weight loss.

3. Protein intake: By weight, chia seeds are made up of 14% protein. They also have an impressive amino acid profile. Protein is a macronutrient essential for both weight loss and build-up of muscles. Eating protein-rich foods can induce feeling of fullness and reduce calorie intake.

4. Heart health: Chia seeds contain impressive amount of omega-3 fatty acids-- alpha-linolenic acid or ALA. This make chia seeds good for heart health. Drinking chia seeds water or including chia seeds in your daily diet can reduce risk of developing heart disease.

5. Bone health: Calcium, magnesium and phosphorus in chia seeds make them great for bone health as well. Chia seeds contain 18% of daily recommended intake of calcium. They can be considered to be a great source of calcium for people who don't consume protein.

6. Blood sugar control: Chia seeds can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. Studies have shown that chia seeds can help in stabilising blood sugar levels after meals. People with diabetes can thus benefit from including chia seeds in their diet.

7. Inflammation: High levels of inflammation is the root cause of numerous diseases in the body. A 3-month study done on 20 diabetics shows that eating 37 gms of chia seeds every day can reduce hs-CRP like inflammatory markers by 40%. Regular intake of chia seeds can thus be beneficial for reducing inflammation in the body.

Ways to include chia seeds in your diet

Chia seed water is definitely an easy and effective to consume chia seeds regularly. They can also be eaten raw or added to juices, puddings, porridges and smoothies. Adding chia seeds to different recipes can automatically improve their nutrition value.

However, make sure you practice portion control as excess of even chia seeds can have adverse effects on the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.