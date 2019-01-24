This Is What Our Nutritionist Eats To Fight Inflammation

Research has suggested that Vitamin K rich foods reduces inflammatory markers in the blood

Inflammation is a vital part of the body's immune system which is caused by a response to an injury and infection. It is generally caused by a foreign object, pathogens or an irritant. Inflammation is the body's way of signaling the immune system to heal and repair the damaged tissue, as well as defend itself against foreign object, such as viruses and bacteria. Without inflammation as a physiological response, wounds would can become worse or even take time to heal and infections could become deadly. Chronic inflammation has been linked to various diseases such as heart disease or stroke. It may also lead to autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. But there are certain foods can help keep inflammation under control. Let us see what a nutritionist eats to fight inflammation.

Here's a list of best anti-inflammatory foods that nutritionist Monisha Ashokan eats:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric has a lot of medicinal properties and has been used for centuries to treat wounds, infections, cold and flu and liver disease. Delhi-based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan said, "Turmeric is my go to food to fight inflammation. The main ingredient curcumin has a very strong anti inflammatory effect and is also a powerful antioxidant." Other spices like ginger and curry leaves can also help fight inflammation.

2. Almonds:

"Almonds contain omega 3 fatty acids that help in reducing inflammation," said nutritionist Monisha Ashokan. Healthy nuts are rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. Nuts have major anti-inflammatory effects. In particular, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and peanuts are excellent sources of vitamin E. Vitamin E may protect the body from the effects of harmful free radicals which help to reduce inflammation. You can add nuts to your salads, smoothies or even consume them in the form of nut butters.

3. Lemon

Another food that nutritionist Monisha Ashokan add in her anti-inflammatory diet is lemon. "Adding lemon in another food helps in reducing inflammation. Fruits like lemon contain anti oxidants which have an anti inflammatory effect." Other citrus foods, such as oranges, grapefruit, lemon and limes, are excellent sources of vitamin C. This dietary component is essential for the synthesis of collagen, which helps in building and repairing the blood vessels, tendons, ligaments, and bone, and is therefore helpful for people suffering from joint pain. Citrus fruits are also good sources of inflammation-fighting antioxidants, which are helpful for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Vitamin K

Nutritionist continues to say, "Research has also suggested that Vitamin K rich foods like spinach, kale and broccoli reduces inflammatory markers in the blood." Some other foods rich in vitamin K are kale, turnip, collard greens and black mustard seeds.

Foods that trigger inflammation:

Processed meat

White pasta

Sweetened beverages

Packaged foods

Soya bean oil and other refined oils

Gluten

Excessive alcohol

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.