Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Protein for weight loss: A high protein breakfast can help you control hunger

Breakfast the most essential meal of the day. The right breakfast can determine your eating pattern throughout the day and also affect your energy levels. You should never skip breakfast as it leaves an impact on your weight and can lead to weight gain. A protein-rich breakfast is one of the healthiest options you can choose from. Protein helps in weight loss as it controls appetite and makes you eat less. It also improves metabolism which again contributes to weight loss. A protein-rich breakfast is healthy as well as beneficial for weight loss. Protein should be an essential part of your diet and adding it to your breakfast is one of the best choices you can make. If you want to kick start your morning with the right breakfast here are some protein-rich options you can try.

High Protein Breakfast for Weight Loss

1. Eggs

When you think of breakfast eggs might be your first thought. An egg is an excellent source of protein which is the best option to add to your breakfast. The best part of an egg is that you can cook it in various styles. Boil an egg, fry it, scramble it or make an omelette. Make egg a part of your daily breakfast for best results.

2. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is another healthy option which you can add to your breakfast. It will keep you full for longer and is healthy at the same time. You can also add fresh fruits on the top and enjoy its taste. Fruits will add extra nutrients to your breakfast. But avoid yogurt with added sugar.

3. Protein cereal

You can find cereal high in protein. Cereal is also a great option for breakfast. Cereal will also provide you other nutrients. Cereal will keep you full for longer. You can add milk to it which will provide you calcium as well. You can also add nuts to your cereal to make it highly nutritious.

4. Peanut butter

Peanut butter is loaded with protein. You can add it to your breakfast. Peanut butter can be consumed directly or you can add it to smoothies or shakes. It is a great plant-based source of protein. Banana with peanut butter is another way to enjoy it.

5. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is another favourite option of vegetarians. It can be added to your breakfast which is extremely tasty. You can scramble it with veggies to add more nutrition. You can also add it to sandwiches or oats and many more.

