Lose Weight With These Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

Hunger pangs can hit you at any time of the day. The gap between the meals makes you consume extra calories than required. To conquer those hunger pangs you end up snacking unhealthy options. Snacking contributes to consumption of unnecessary calories which can enable you to lose weight. If you are trying to lose weight you must choose some clever snacks which do not add too many calories to your daily diet. In such a situation protein-rich snacks are the best option to choose from. Protein snacks which are low in calories will give you the required energy in spite of low-calorie intake. Here are seven protein-rich snacking options under 100 calories which will give you the required energy. These snacks will also help you sweat it out at the gym and lose weight effectively.

Protein-rich snacks under 100 calories for weight loss

1. One boiled egg

An egg is the most popular source of protein. You can consume one boiled egg to feel full. It will instantly provide you 6 grams of protein in just 78 calories. It is a healthy snack which will help you lose weight by preventing you from consuming unnecessary calories.

A boiled egg will provide you 6 grams of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Almonds

Nuts are the healthiest snacking option. Almond is a protein-rich snack which will satisfy your hunger immediately. Swap your deep fried-unhealthy snacks with almonds to maintain a healthy weight. Almonds are rich in calories so do not over consume almonds. Whenever you feel hungry you can consume a handful of almonds. It will provide you around six grams of protein.

3. Cheesy popcorn

Popcorn is a light snack which you can enjoy at any time of the day. Popcorn will provide you vitamin B, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and a huge amount of fibre. Popcorn does not contain enough protein so you can add cheese to it. Choose parmesan cheese and you can consume this combination in restricted quantity. Cheese will also add a good taste to the popcorn.

4. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is high in protein which can keep you full for longer. Cottage cheese is also rich in other nutrients. Around 4.4 ounces of low-fat cottage cheese will provide you 11 grams of protein in just 90 calories. You can enjoy cottage cheese in different tastes.

5. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are full of valuable nutrients. 28 grams of pumpkin seeds are loaded with fibre, carbs, vitamin K, magnesium, iron, copper and many more. Just 28 grams of protein will provide you 7 grams of protein. Roasted pumpkin seeds with different spices of your choice can be tasty treat you can give to yourself.

6. Greek yogurt

Low-fat Greek yogurt is a refreshing snacking idea which is high in protein. A single serving of yogurt will provide you 17 grams of protein under 100 calories. Yogurt will also help you manage your blood sugar levels.

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium and potassium

Photo Credit: iStock

7. One slice of string cheese

One stick of part-skim string cheese will provide 8 grams of protein with just 80 calories. It is a quick snack option which you can consume in no time. It will also provide you other essential nutrients like calcium.

