Protein For Weight Loss: Homemade Protein Powder/ Protein Bars That Can Keep Your Weight Down

Protein for weight loss: You can add the protein powder in you baby's porridge

Weight loss is process that is incomplete without proteins. Protein is a macronutrient which is the building block of trillions of cells in the human body. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has devoted a few of his live sessions on Facebook to talk about proteins, what happens if you are deficient in protein and what is the right way to consume proteins. In his yet another recent post, Luke shares a natural protein powder (which can also be turned into protein bars) that you can make at home. This protein booster is made with some natural and healthy ingredients. You can include it in your weight loss diet. It will help in reducing hunger pangs and aid build up of muscles. Read here to know how to make this natural protein booster for weight loss.

Natural protein booster for weight loss

To make this natural protein booster, you need sattu flour (1 cup), almonds, walnuts and pistachios (1/2 cup each), ginger powder (2 tsp), fennel, nutmeg and cardomom powder (1/2 tsp each), some saffron strands and turmeric powder (1 tsp).

Bring these ingredients together. Dry roast the nuts lightly. Add sattu flour, ginger powder and all of the remaining ingredients. Roast the ingredients until you get a fine aroma. Grind them coarsely and store in a refrigerator.

You can freeze the protein powder to turn into a solid form and then cut them into protein bars

Make sure you don't grind the ingredients excessively or else the nuts will release oil and get sticky. The best thing to do is use overnight soaked and sun-dried nuts. This will help in easing digestion as well.

This natural protein booster can be added to your baby's porridge. You can also eat as a post-workout snack in the form of porridge. You can munch on it along with a glass of milk or freeze them and cut them in the shape of protein bars.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.