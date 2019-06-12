Protein Rich Pulses And Legumes That Can Help You Lose Weight

Soybeans are a good vegetarian source of protein

Highlights Pulses are rich in protein and dietary fibre The ayurvedic velvet beans are a little known protein rich legume Chickpeas are a rich source of vegetarian protein

Pulse is the dry edible seed that is within the pod of a legume. Not only are legumes a great and sufficient source of plant based protein, but certain varieties are actually comparable and at times better sources of protein than chicken and eggs. Where has this wonder food been all your life? Well, it was in the homemade dal, curries and even hummus that you may have shunned over the years. So, pick up the bowl and start slurping your dal, and if you can, maybe munch on some dry pulses for a midnight snack.

Here are some high protein pulses that you should have to stay healthy:

1. Soybeans: Soybeans may be a high caloric affair, but with a 100 gm serving, you are on the receiving end of 9 gms of dietary fibre, high amounts of iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium. Most importantly they hold 36.49 gms of protein per 100 gms serving. This is a better serving to protein ratio than traditionally protein rich chicken breasts and boiled eggs. Soybean also has the ability to regulate your good and bad cholesterol levels.

2. Velvet beans (kaunch beej): Kaunch beej or velvet beans are second on our list with 32.4 gms of protein per 100 gms serving. This bean is extremely popular in ayurveda, and often is used for its medicinal properties to treat various kinds of illnesses of sexual and neurological nature.

3. Masoor dal: At 26 gms of protein per serving, red lentil or masoor dal is an extremely common protein option in numerous households around the country. It is also rich in dietary fibre much like other lentils and pulses from its family. In addition to that, masoor dal can do wonders for your skin, heart and blood sugar.

4. Broad beans: Broad beans or fave beans are extremely low on fat, and have an excellent content of protein and dietary fibre, at 26 and 25 gms per 100 gms respectively. This bean is packing several kinds of nutrients and has also been known to help with symptoms of Parkinson's disease. In addition, these beans are definitely the lightest of the lot with only 88 calories per 100 gms.

5. Peanuts: Be careful with peanuts, they are loaded with fat and sodium, but at the same time are great with 26 gms of protein per 100 gm serving. If you wish to boost your calorie intake and increase your weight, peanuts are a great source.

6. Urad dal: Yet another bean with strong levels of protein and dietary fibre. In addition to that urad also offers important minerals like potassium and calcium and iron.

7. Moong dal: At 24 gms of protein, this pulse is extremely common in our country, and different varieties of namkeen and snacks also utilise it.

8. Chana dal: Uncooked and raw chana dal is a great option for your protein needs. You may make a curry out of it, or even something like a hummus. At 19 gms of protein per 100 gm serving, it is definitely a legume to watch out for. But, do make sure to consume it as raw as possible, cooking it, will lead to a loss in protein content.

While the top 2 in this list are a class apart, the middle four aren't separated by much. They have other properties that helps you take your pick, but in terms of protein content are relatively consistent.

