Is Cheese Healthy? The Good, The Bad And The Tasty Facts, Explained

Cheese is one of the oldest and most beloved foods in the world. From sharp cheddar on a sandwich to creamy paneer in a curry, it has a place in almost every cuisine-including right here in India. But is cheese actually healthy? And does it have any reason to be on a diet focused on weight loss or management? Science shows that cheese can offer real health benefits when eaten in moderation. It's nutrient-dense, meaning it packs a lot of nutrition into a small serving. Alongside protein and calcium, certain cheeses also contain probiotics, vitamin K2, and healthy fats. In fact, multiple studies suggest that moderate cheese consumption may lower the risk of heart disease, improve bone strength, and even support gut health.

However, cheese also has its downsides. Some varieties are high in saturated fat, sodium, and calories, which can be problematic if eaten in excess. These are the cheese varieties you need to skip if weight loss is your target. So, the real question isn't just is cheese healthy, but rather how can we make cheese work for our health instead of against it?

Eating the right kind of cheese in moderation has many health benefits

Photo Credit: Pexels

Benefits Of Eating Cheese (In Moderation And The Right Kind)

Although most people tend to gravitate towards cheese as a compulsory addition to dishes that indicate a good time, cheese is far more than a comfort food. It can be a surprisingly powerful health ally when chosen wisely. Here's why:

Bone and Dental Strength: Cheese is rich in calcium, protein, and phosphorus, all essential for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin K2, found in certain hard cheeses, helps calcium reach the bones instead of arteries. In fact, a study published in the British Dental Journal in 1999 suggests that regular cheese intake increases dental calcium concentration and may protect against some forms of tooth decay too.

Heart Health Support: Despite its fat content, research published in Nutrients in 2022 (among many others) shows moderate cheese intake is linked with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. This is likely because of its unique nutrient matrix, which may reduce harmful LDL cholesterol.

Better Muscle Health: Cheese provides high-quality protein that supports muscle repair, especially useful for active adults and older individuals. This has been indicated clearly by the results of a study published in the Journal Of Nutrition in 2022, where 20 healthy and active men consumed 30 grams of cheese after doing resistance exercises.

Gut-Friendly Bacteria: Some aged cheeses contain probiotics that promote a healthy gut microbiome, improving digestion and possibly immunity. In fact, this is supported by a 2024 study published in the Annals Of Phytomedicine by Indian researchers based out of Varanasi and Rourkela.

Post-Meal Blood Sugar Balance: Studies, like the one published in Dairy in 2023, have found that cheese may reduce post-meal inflammation compared to plant-based fatty spreads.

What Types Of Cheese Are Healthy?

Not all cheese is created equal, and this is a fact you need to understand before you go shopping for some or cut cheese off completely from your diet assuming it has no place in a weight loss journey. In fact, the thumb rule for all foods should be: Skip it if it is highly processed and loaded with additives. This applies to commercially sold, cheaper varieties of cheese, as well as most packaged snacks.

Instead of buying and consuming processed cheese, here are the better options to look for:

Aged Hard Cheeses like parmesan, gouda, and aged cheddar: These are lower in lactose, high in protein, and often rich in probiotics.

Lower-Fat Varieties such as cottage cheese, part-skim mozzarella, or quark: These provide plenty of protein with less saturated fat.

Fermented Cheeses like Swiss or Edam: These offer beneficial bacteria and nutrients that support heart and gut health.

Fresh Paneer: While not aged or fermented, it's high in protein and a staple in many healthy Indian dishes.

Not all cheese is created equal, and you must know the difference

Photo Credit: Pexels

Tips To Buy And Eat The Healthiest Cheese

If you want to make cheese a healthier part of your diet, a few smart shopping and eating habits go a long way:

Read Nutrition Labels: Look for cheeses with lower sodium and saturated fat content. Like with all dairy products, make sure you check the expiry dates as well.

Choose Smaller Portions: A serving is typically around 30-40 grams, about the size of two thumbs put together. Stick to this and resist the urge to overindulge.

Opt For Quality Over Quantity: A small piece of artisanal cheese will usually be more satisfying than a large slice of processed cheese.

Pair It Right: Combine cheese with high-fibre foods like whole-grain crackers, fresh fruits, or salads to balance the meal. If you must go for a pizza or cheese sandwich, make sure it has the crust or slices are made of fibre-rich flour and the toppings or stuffing include plenty of veggies

Go For Fresh Or Aged Varieties: Avoid overly processed cheese products with long ingredient lists and additives. This includes processed cheese spreads, slices, cubes, shreds, etc. Instead go for labels that clearly highlight what kind of cheese you are buying, like feta or cheddar.

Know Your Brands: As nutritionist Amita Gadre recently pointed out, there are plenty of homegrown brands in India that make natural, fresh, minimally processed and high-quality cheese which can be a valuable addition to your diet. Learn more about these brands and cheese varieties, and opt for the ones best suited to your needs.

It's tempting to add cheese to every meal, but moderation is key

Photo Credit: Pexels

Should You Eat Healthy Cheese Every Day?

It's tempting to add cheese to every meal, but moderation is key. Research suggests that eating about 40 grams of cheese per day is associated with certain health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. That said, everyone's nutritional needs and health conditions are different, so it is best to ask your family physician or doctor about what's best for you.

If you're active, have healthy cholesterol levels, and choose lower-fat cheeses, small daily servings can fit into a balanced diet. But if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, or need to watch calorie intake, it's better to limit cheese to a few times a week or skip it entirely.

Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Cheese

Cheese can be healthy, but overdoing it may lead to any or all of the following issues.

High Sodium Intake: This can contribute to high blood pressure and water retention.

Excess Saturated Fat: Large amounts may raise LDL cholesterol in some individuals.

Weight Gain: Cheese is calorie-dense, and eating too much can lead to an excess energy intake.

Digestive Issues: For people with lactose intolerance, some cheeses may still trigger bloating or discomfort.

When it comes to weight loss, chesse is not the enemy

Photo Credit: Pexels

Is Cheese Healthy For Weight Loss?

Cheese might seem like a guilty pleasure when you're trying to shed kilos, but science suggests it can actually be part of a weight-loss diet if you choose wisely and watch portions. Cheese is high in protein, which boosts satiety and helps control appetite. Protein also supports lean muscle mass during calorie restriction, which is important because muscle burns more calories at rest than fat. A study in the Journal Of The American College Of Nutrition in 2021 found that dairy proteins, including those from cheese, may aid in maintaining muscle while reducing body fat.

Certain cheeses, like cottage cheese and part-skim mozzarella, are relatively low in calories yet rich in protein, making them excellent balanced meal additions. The healthy fats in cheese also slow digestion and help stabilise blood sugar, preventing energy crashes and overeating. Fermented cheeses such as gouda and cheddar may contain probiotics, which research increasingly links to better gut health and weight regulation.

The key is moderation: stick to 30-40 grams per serving and pair cheese with fibre-rich foods like salads or whole-grain crackers. Overeating can quickly lead to a calorie surplus, undoing your progress.

In short, cheese isn't the enemy. It can be an ally for weight loss when eaten smartly. Overall, cheese is not the villain it's often made out to be, nor is it a magical health food. It's a nutrient-rich, versatile ingredient that can be part of a healthy diet when enjoyed in moderation. The secret lies in picking the right types, watching your portion sizes, and pairing it with wholesome foods.

So yes, you can keep cheese on your plate, and in your life, without guilt. Just make sure it's balanced, intentional, and part of a bigger picture of healthy eating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.