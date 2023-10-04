Cheese Might Help Lower Risk Of Dementia; Here Are Its Other Benefits

Cheese come in different varieties and provide various health benefits

Cheese is a dairy product made from the coagulation of milk proteins, typically from cows, goats, or sheep. It is produced in a wide variety of flavours, textures, and forms. In terms of health benefits, cheese can be a valuable source of essential nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamins A and B12. However, cheese is also high in saturated fat and sodium, so it should be consumed in moderation, especially for individuals with certain health conditions such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

Some studies suggest that a moderate intake of cheese, along with other dairy products, may be associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia or cognitive decline. The specific reasons for this are not yet fully understood but could be attributed to certain nutrients found in cheese, such as vitamins B12 and D.

However, it's important to note that more research is needed to establish a definitive link between cheese consumption and the prevention of dementia. Along with reducing the risk of dementia, there are various other ways in which cheese can help boost our health. In this article, below we list various other benefits of consuming cheese.

Apart from reducing the risk of dementia, here are other ways cheese boosts our health:

1. Good source of calcium

Cheese is rich in calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. This can also help lower the risk of bone and teeth-related diseases.

2. Protein powerhouse

Cheese is a great source of protein, which helps in the growth and repair of body tissues. This makes it an amazing addition to the diet of vegetarians.

3. Important nutrients

As mentioned above, cheese contains various important nutrients like vitamin A, B vitamins (including B12), phosphorus, and zinc. This helps make sure your daily intake of necessary nutrients is achieved.

4. Enhanced digestion

Some types of cheese, like fermented ones, contain probiotics that promote a healthy gut and improve digestion.

5. Improved heart health

Certain types of cheese, such as cottage cheese and feta, are low in sodium and can be included in a heart-healthy diet.

6. Weight management

Cheese is nutrient-dense, making it filling and satisfying, which can help in controlling hunger and managing weight.

7. Dental benefits

Cheese stimulates saliva production, which helps in neutralising acids in the mouth and preventing tooth decay. This along with its abundance in calcium can help boost health.

8. Enhances bone health

Besides calcium, cheese is also a good source of other bone-strengthening minerals like phosphorus and magnesium. This can help further strengthen our bones and boost our health.

9. Boosts immune system

Cheese contains various vitamins and minerals that support a healthy immune system, helping to fend off illnesses.

10. Source of healthy fats

Cheese provides healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for brain health and reducing inflammation in the body.

The overall impact of cheese on an individual's health can vary based on their overall diet, lifestyle, and existing health conditions. It's always wise to speak with a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.