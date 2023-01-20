Is Cheese Healthy Or Bad For You? Here's Whether Or Not You Should Add It To Your Diet

Cheese is found in a variety of kinds and has its own set of benefits and drawbacks

People frequently claim they can't live without cheese but they are also often concerned that it can lead to heart problems or weight gain. In actuality, cheese is an example of a whole food. As long as you avoid eating too much of one thing, whole foods are generally healthy. We'll provide you with all the knowledge you need in this article to help you eat cheese in a healthy way.

Why is cheese good for us?

When it comes to cheese, there are many nutritious choices to think about and numerous possible health benefits. Here are some of them.

1. Highly nutritious

It provides good nutrition. A fantastic source of calcium, fat, and protein is cheese. In addition, it is rich in riboflavin, phosphate, zinc, and vitamins A and B12. Compared to diets that primarily rely on conventional dairy, a diet heavy in grass-fed dairy may offer a healthier balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. The health of your heart and metabolism depends on omega-3 lipids. While the price of grass-fed dairy products is higher than that of conventional varieties, some consumers may favour them due to their increased omega-3 content.

2. Boosts bone and muscle health

Cheese is a fantastic source of calcium and protein for developing strong bones and muscles. Cheese is a great source of whey protein, which is also found in many powdered supplements for muscle growth. Cheese is loaded with calcium because it is made from milk. As we age, calcium can help prevent osteoporosis by making growing bones stronger. It is also believed that the vitamins A, D, K, and zinc found in cheese support bone health.

3. Lowers blood pressure

Cheese and other dairy products with high calcium content can lower blood pressure. Low-fat, low-sodium cheeses can help decrease blood pressure when consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet. Try ricotta, feta, goat, parmesan, cottage, or ricotta cheese.

4. Good for the brain

According to research, cheese may be an excellent source of glutathione, an antioxidant that supports brain health. This antioxidant's the potential to improve blood vessel health. According to a study, people who consumed cheese had healthier blood arteries than those who consumed pretzels or soy cheese.

5. Improves dental health

Dental health can be improved by cheese. Cheese is an excellent source of calcium, which is crucial for tooth development. Additionally, eating cheese can increase the pH level of tooth plaque, providing protection against dental cavities, according to at least one study. Yogurt without added sugar and milk doesn't seem to have the same impact.

When is cheese unhealthy?

Casein, a cheese protein, causes allergic reactions in certain people. An allergic reaction to this chemical might result in rashes, acne, headaches, and nasal congestion in addition to generalised body inflammation. The sugar found naturally in cheese, lactose might potentially cause an adverse reaction if your body is unable to process it. Bloating, gas, and diarrhoea might be signs of lactose intolerance.

Finally, despite the fact that cheese contains saturated fats, which may be advantageous in moderation, diets rich in sodium and saturated fats have been related to heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Cheese should only be consumed in moderation because it contains greater levels of salt and saturated fat.

Speak to your doctor or a dietician about these sensitivities if you haven't had any testing done for them. In conclusion, you must consume cheese smartly and in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.