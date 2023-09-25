Cheese Can Help Slow Down Brain Ageing; Here Are Other Benefits Of This Delicious Food

Cheese contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which helps in the production of serotonin

Cheese is a dairy product made from the curdled milk of cows, goats, sheep, or other mammals. It is produced in a wide variety of flavours, textures, and forms. While cheese is a good source of nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamins, there is limited evidence to suggest that it can specifically slow down brain ageing.

However, a balanced diet that includes cheese, along with other healthy foods, can contribute to overall brain health and functioning. It is important to note that maintaining brain health involves a combination of factors, including a nutritious diet, regular exercise, mental stimulation, and adequate sleep.

Cheese is not only a delicious and versatile food but also offers numerous benefits for overall health and well-being. In this article, we list the other benefits of consuming cheese besides its benefits on our brain health.

Here are 9 benefits of consuming cheese:

1. Good source of nutrients

Cheese is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B12, and zinc. These nutrients are vital for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.

2. Bone health

Calcium and phosphorus in cheese contribute to strong bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weak and brittle bones.

3. Heart health

Despite its reputation for being high in saturated fat, research suggests that moderate cheese consumption may not significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, some studies have shown that certain types of cheese, like Swiss and cottage cheese, may even have a positive effect on heart health.

4. Probiotic properties

Certain types of cheese, such as aged cheddar and Gouda, contain live bacteria known as probiotics. Probiotics promote a healthy gut by maintaining a balanced intestinal microflora, improving digestion, and boosting the immune system.

5. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, cheese can still be a part of a balanced diet. Its high protein content can increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite, helping with weight management.

6. Dental health

Cheese stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralise the acid in the mouth and prevent tooth decay. Additionally, the calcium and phosphorus in cheese contribute to strong teeth.

7. Skin health

The vitamin A present in cheese is essential for maintaining healthy skin. It promotes cell turnover, helps prevent acne, and contributes to a youthful complexion.

8. Nutrient absorption

Some vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, are fat-soluble, which means they require dietary fat for proper absorption. Including cheese in your meals can aid in the absorption of these vital nutrients.

9. Mood booster

Cheese contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which helps in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and sleep. Consuming cheese in moderation may contribute to a sense of well-being and happiness.

While these benefits highlight the positive aspects of consuming cheese, it's important to remember that moderation is key. Excessive cheese consumption can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Additionally, individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies should avoid or limit their intake of cheese.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.